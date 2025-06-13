Council-run Fife nursery ordered to stop using ‘inappropriate’ restrictive practice on kids or face closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Council-run Fife nursery ordered to stop using ‘inappropriate’ restrictive practice on kids or face closure

Cardenden Primary School Nursery has been told to make several urgent improvements by the Care Inspectorate.

By Finn Nixon
Cardenden Primary School Nursery in Fife. Image: Google Maps
Cardenden Primary School Nursery in Fife. Image: Google Maps

A Fife Council-run nursery has been warned it could be shut down if it does not stop the use of “inappropriate” restrictive practice on kids.

Cardenden Primary School Nursery has been told to make a series of urgent improvements.

It comes after a visit by the Care Inspectorate raised several serious concerns.

The watchdog has now issued an improvement notice, which tells the nursery its registration could be cancelled if major changes are not put in place.

This includes making changes to the use of restrictive practice, including that staff “do not use inappropriate physical intervention” on children.

Care Inspectorate demands changes to use of restrictive practice at Cardenden nursery

Specific details of what restrictive practices have been used at the nursery have not yet been revealed.

However, the Care Inspectorate says the nursery must, at a minimum:

  • Ensure that it has a comprehensive policy on the use of restrictive practice in
    place, which takes account of the Care Inspectorate’s policy position on the use
    of restrictive practice, and this policy must be made available to all members of staff
  • Record the monitoring of staff practice to ensure staff consistently adhere to the service’s policy on the use of restrictive practice
  • Ensure staff implement the policy on the use of restrictive practice, record any
    instances of inappropriate physical intervention, and report such instances to the Care Inspectorate
  • Ensure leaders take appropriate action to address staff conduct when staff do
    not comply with the policy on the use of restrictive practice

The nursery must also make improvements around child protection and safeguarding, personal planning, medication procedures, staff deployment and effective supervision of children.

‘Serious and significant concerns’ about care at Cardenden nursery

The Care Inspectorate has set a deadline of July 9 for improvements to be made at the Cardenden nursery.

It has proposed cancelling the nursery’s registration if there is not a “significant improvement” to the service by then.

In a statement, the Care Inspectorate said it had “serious and significant concerns” about the care being experienced by children at the nursery.

A spokesperson said: “We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for children, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of children.

Care Inspectorate monitoring Fife nursery

“Because of our concerns, we have issued an improvement notice to the service.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.”

The full inspection report that sparked the improvement notice has not yet been published but is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Fife Council education chief Shelagh McLean. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Shelagh McLean, head of education at Fife Council, said: “The quality of care experienced by the children in our nurseries across Fife is our paramount concern.

“Following the findings of the Care Inspectorate, a detailed action plan has been prepared with the setting to ensure that the improvements that are expected within this nursery are secured quickly and within the required timescales.

“The improvements will be subject to regular review by Fife Council and the Care Inspectorate.”

Conversation