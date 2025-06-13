Council-run Fife nursery ordered to stop using ‘inappropriate’ restrictive practice on kids or face closure

A Fife Council-run nursery has been warned it could be shut down if it does not stop the use of “inappropriate” restrictive practice on kids.

Cardenden Primary School Nursery has been told to make a series of urgent improvements.

It comes after a visit by the Care Inspectorate raised several serious concerns.

The watchdog has now issued an improvement notice, which tells the nursery its registration could be cancelled if major changes are not put in place.

This includes making changes to the use of restrictive practice, including that staff “do not use inappropriate physical intervention” on children.

Care Inspectorate demands changes to use of restrictive practice at Cardenden nursery

Specific details of what restrictive practices have been used at the nursery have not yet been revealed.

However, the Care Inspectorate says the nursery must, at a minimum:

Record the monitoring of staff practice to ensure staff consistently adhere to the service's policy on the use of restrictive practice

Ensure leaders take appropriate action to address staff conduct when staff do not comply with the policy on the use of restrictive practice

not comply with the policy on the use of restrictive practice

The nursery must also make improvements around child protection and safeguarding, personal planning, medication procedures, staff deployment and effective supervision of children.

‘Serious and significant concerns’ about care at Cardenden nursery

The Care Inspectorate has set a deadline of July 9 for improvements to be made at the Cardenden nursery.

It has proposed cancelling the nursery’s registration if there is not a “significant improvement” to the service by then.

In a statement, the Care Inspectorate said it had “serious and significant concerns” about the care being experienced by children at the nursery.

A spokesperson said: “We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for children, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of children.

Care Inspectorate monitoring Fife nursery

“Because of our concerns, we have issued an improvement notice to the service.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.”

The full inspection report that sparked the improvement notice has not yet been published but is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Shelagh McLean, head of education at Fife Council, said: “The quality of care experienced by the children in our nurseries across Fife is our paramount concern.

“Following the findings of the Care Inspectorate, a detailed action plan has been prepared with the setting to ensure that the improvements that are expected within this nursery are secured quickly and within the required timescales.

“The improvements will be subject to regular review by Fife Council and the Care Inspectorate.”