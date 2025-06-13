Angus teacher accused of calling bosses ‘terrorist sympathisers’ and writing ‘abusive and offensive’ Facebook posts

An Angus teacher is accused of calling bosses “terrorist sympathisers” and making “abusive and offensive” Facebook posts.

Philippe Magalon will face claims about his behaviour while employed by Angus Council at Lochside Primary School in Montrose at a hearing on June 19 and 20.

The teacher, who no longer works for the local authority, was previously convicted of shouting at pupils with additional needs and throwing a book across the classroom after becoming “fed up” with their behaviour.

Magalon, whose career started in England and lasted more than 20 years, narrowly avoided jail after admitting the offences at Forfar Sheriff Court in 2020.

The General Teaching Council (GTC) will decide on his future in the sector.

The allegations to be considered by the watchdog alongside his 2020 conviction are as follows.

Montrose primary school teacher accused of making ‘abusive and offensive’ Facebook posts

Magalon is accused of posting various abusive, offensive and discriminatory comments, pictures and videos on his personal Facebook page between February 22 and June 1 2019.

The GTC says these posts would have been accessible to parents, pupils, colleagues and members of the public.

In one of the comments, alongside an article titled “Travellers who wrecked historic brewery are jailed for eight years”, he wrote: “Travellers, no wonder why in Romania, Bulgaria, Italy and other countries, these ‘people’ are, let’s say ‘unloved’ everywhere they go they wreck places, steal, leave rubbish, criminality is rising. U***********n.”

In another post with a link to clarionproject.org, a controversial website claiming to provide updates on religious extremism, he said: “This is the death cult that Shemina Begum, the Isis w***e joined.

“More atrocities.

“She and her little inbred should never be allowed back in Europe.”

He also shared a post with a picture containing the heading “Christianity History” and the comment “If you think ISIS is bad. This is what Catholics use (sic) to do.

“Think people.”

Magalon wrote: “A m**z trying to take the moral stance, ignoring today’s actions by his fellow cult followers and instead trying to deflect their tortures, rapes and murders by showing actions from the distant past (at least 500 years ago).

“Get a life m**z.”

The teacher is also accused of sharing a picture of Kermit the Frog holding a wine bottle with the comment “Awww you’re spreading rumours about me…at least you found a hobby spreading something other than your legs b***h!”.

He wrote alongside the image: “Sure someone will know what I mean and recognise herself.”

With a photograph of a group of people wearing garments covering their face and body, he wrote: “Never, in the history of sun shades, so many black parasols been put on display.

“On a more serious note, these filthy tarts are the remnants of Isis terrorist brides.

“Can’t believe so many were missed by air strikes.”

Another of Magalon’s Facebook posts being investigated said: “Just had the misfortune meet to a woman that is angry at the fact that she is working class and does not like middle class because her mother was a single mother, hello, not my fault, don’t cry baby, not my fault if your understanding is…well…rather flawed by a lack of, yes, you guessed it, neuron count.

“Well obviously not highly educated, an IQ the size of my shoe size.

“Well can’t stop laughing. Poor her. Gave me the example of Maggie Thatcher from…30 years ago!!!…err…wake up women, it is the 21st century!

“Now be a good girl, get a proper education, now I know, difficult if you don’t have enough data storage. Never mind. Life can be so cruel.”

Philippe Magalon called Angus Council bosses ‘terrorist sympathisers’ in text message

In addition, while still employed at Lochside Primary in March 2020, Magalon sent a text which claimed bosses at Angus Council were “terrorist sympathisers”.

It is not stated who received the text, which appeared to be sent before a meeting deciding whether he would continue as a council employee.

Magalon was initially suspended and took early voluntary retirement in May 2020.

He wrote: “Now, inevitably, me not being able to say anything will change on 31st and rest assured, I will not hesitate to open up and say what I couldn’t as an Angus employee.

“There will be special mention for the snowflakes that took exception of my Facebook posts and whether they were from school or the education dept. at Orchardbank they will definitely not be spared and will be named and likely to be shamed as terrorist sympathisers, and why not.

“I am really looking forward to this in fact.

“As I said previously, my parting shots will be straight to the point.

“Sadly, I am not Jesus, I neither forgive nor forget therefore those who have wronged me will bear the brunt of my anger and will not be forgotten.”

On January 19 2021 the teacher also sent an email to GTC Scotland in response to a newsletter.

It said: “Amazing, after all that time, weeks into second lockdown, (not to mention the first lockdown), the GTC, at least, decide to take their fingers out of their asses and publish something, something that is obviously completely inadequate and irrelevant. Bravo and thank you (not).”

The watchdog says Magalon’s actions were “lacking in integrity”.

A spokesperson for Angus Council confirmed the teacher no longer works for the local authority, adding: “It is not appropriate to comment further at this time”.

The Courier has attempted to contact Magalon for a response to the allegations.