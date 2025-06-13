18-hour weather warning for thunderstorms issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

An 18-hour weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office yellow alert runs from midnight until 6pm on Saturday.

Locals are told to expect disruption, including difficult driving conditions and road closures, caused by heavy rain.

Cancellations to train and bus services due to flooding or lightning are also possible.

The warning also says there could be power cuts, homes and businesses could flood, and that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life.

Up to 80mm of rain possible during thunderstorms

The Met Office warning says: “Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places will avoid the heaviest rain.

“However, a corridor of 15-30 mm of rain is likely with some areas perhaps seeing 30-50 mm falling in a few hours.

“Event rainfall could reach 60-80 mm in some locations.

“Strong gusts and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.”

Sepa has also issued a flood alert across Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.