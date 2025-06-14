5 great things about Riverside Park in Glenrothes after £5m revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 great things about Riverside Park in Glenrothes after £5m revamp

Riverside Park in Glenrothes has officially reopened after a multi-million refurbishment. It includes a £1m playpark - but what else does it have to offer?

Improvements at Riverside Park in Glenrothes are almost complete
What does the new £1m playpark at Riverside Park in Glenrothes have to offer? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Riverside Park in Glenrothes officially reopened this week after a £5m revamp.

The 18-month refurbishment included the installation of a £1m adventure playpark.

It features two huge hippos with slides and climbing areas.

And it has already proved a huge hit with younger visitors.

Families have been flocking there in their droves and the car park is full every weekend.

However, there is a lot more to Riverside Park than state-of-the-art play equipment.

It includes a pump track capable of hosting international biking competitions, a labyrinth, scenic walks and a new disc golf course, among many other attractions.

We went along to see what else it has to offer.

1. Glenrothes spider’s web skatepark

Artist Tom Bell spun some magic three years ago to turn the skatepark into an impressive spider’s web.

It’s near the new play area and it well used by skateboarders from Glenrothes and beyond.

The Riverside Park skateboard bowl, painted like a spider's web
The bowl was painted in 2002. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Riverside Park bowl was created in memory of Glenrothes teenager Stefan Drummond, who died in 2005.

Known as Skate Heaven, it’s also used by BMX bikers and scooters.

2. Riverside Walk

As its name suggests, Riverside Park sits next to a river – the River Leven to be precise.

You can walk along a marked trail, which takes you under a suspension bridge and continues for more than four miles.

The River Leven runs through Riverside Park in Glenrothes
The River Leven runs through Riverside Park in Glenrothes. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson

It includes views of Leslie House, once home of Titanic survivor The Countess of Rothes.

And a wildlife garden, mosaic and the iconic Glenrothes hippos all feature on the circular route.

Some parts are unpaved so can become muddy but don’t let that put you off.

3. Splendid hedge maze

A maze is a great way to lose yourself on an afternoon out.

The Riverside Park maze is found next to Leslie Road, near the white suspension bridge.

A dron shot of the maze at Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
An aerial view of the maze at Riverside Park in Glenrothes.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Turn right out of the main car park and up some steps.

Then walk across the path and through a gap in the trees and you’ll find it.

4. Impressive public art

Glenrothes is famous for its public art, found throughout the town.

And Riverside Park has no shortage of sculptures, totem poles and, of course, hippos.

Youths have clashed at Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
Totems at Riverside Park in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A stone picture frame, which is one piece of art within Riverside Park, Glenrothes
A stone picture frame offers fantastic photo opportunities. Image: Claire Warrender/DC Thomson

A group of yellow UFOs also feature within a smaller playpark area.

There’s a colourful mosaic along the riverside.

And beautiful metallic carved screens sit close to a stone picture frame, which many visitors use as a backdrop to their own photos.

5. Views from Riverside Park to the Lomond Hills

Many parts of Riverside Park enjoy views across Glenrothes, and beyond.

However, a fairly new addition is a very welcome viewing platform.

It offers panoramic views over the wider park and also to the Lomond Hills beyond.

The approach to the Riverside Park viewing platform
The Riverside Park viewing platform looks across Glenrothes to the Lomonds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The platform can be found on the approach to the park from Fullerton Road, close to the Lidl store.

You have to walk up some steps to get to it but there are benches at the top.

Conversation