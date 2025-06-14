Photographer, 83, on cloud nine after Spitfire flight over Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photographer, 83, on cloud nine after Spitfire flight over Forfar

Retired Courier photographer Brian Patterson took to the skies from Perth Airport for an unforgettable trip in the Second World War aircraft.

By Graham Brown
Brian Patterson ready to climb into the cockpit of the WWII Spitfire at Perth. Image: Supplied
A retired Angus photographer is almost back down to earth after the thrill of a trip in a wartime Spitfire.

During a lifelong interest in aviation, Brian Patterson has been lucky enough to take to the skies in some unusual machinery.

But the ex-Courier lensman said the flight from Perth Airport in the two-seater Battle of Britain aircraft was beyond anything he’d previously experienced.

And Brian agreed it was definitely worth the wait after fickle Tayside weather grounded the 83rd birthday thrill last year.

Spitfires back at Perth Airport

On Thursday, he was back at Perth for the trip of a lifetime. Wife Irene, son Iain, niece Alison and her partner watched him take to the air.

The flights are operated by West Sussex-based firm Spitfires.com, which opened a Perth Airport base last summer.

“Last year we got a really good look around the aircraft even though we couldn’t fly,” said Brian.

“It’s a beautiful thing, a stunning machine.

Brian Patterson, 83, from Forfar took a flight in a Spitfire.
A thumbs up from Brian as he is strapped into the Spitfire. Image: Supplied

“But this time we arrived, I got kitted up and we were up and away.

“The wind was at the limit coming up the runway, but once we got up to about 3,000 feet it was so smooth.”

The Spitfire headed east from Perth and dropped down through the cloud for Brian to enjoy a couple of circuits of his home town.

He even experienced the thrill of rolls and loops in the highly manoeuvrable aircraft.

And Brian was able to take control of the Spitfire during his half-hour flight.

Spitfire flight for Forfar man Brian Patterson.
Ready for take-off. Image: Supplied

“The movements required were miniscule. It’s such a sensitive aircraft, but so smooth,” he said.

“It lived up to every expectation; it was just a great experience.”

It’s a far cry from Brian’s days as a member of Forfar Model Flying Club flying small-scale planes in the town’s Reid Park on a Sunday morning.

Forfar man's flight in Spitfire from Perth Airport.
Brian ready for his trip-of-a-lifetime.

He first flew from Scone aerodrome in an Avro Anson as a teenager in Forfar Air Cadets.

And his 36-year career as a photographer with The Courier and People’s Journal presented a couple of special opportunities to take off from Perth.

Brian, who retired in 2006, added: “I went up in one of the Toyota aerobatic team biplanes when they were giving a display at the Perth Show.

Aerobatic team display at Perth Show.
Brian shoots from the cockpit of the Pitts Special biplane at Perth Show. Image: Supplied

“I also had a flight in a blimp from Perth, which was something different.”

The veteran flyer now has his sights set on another thrill.

“The next ambition is to go to Lincolnshire Aviation Centre for a Mosquito taxi ride.

“You don’t actually take off, but it gives you a full power taxi with both Merlin engines running.

“I think that would be quite something.”

Conversation