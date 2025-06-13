Earthquake rocks Comrie as locals say it ‘felt like a quarry blast’

Residents in Comrie were awoken by a “big explosion” in the early hours after a small earthquake struck the area.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) estimates the tremor occurred at around 4.55am on Friday at a depth of 2km beneath the surface of the Perthshire village.

The magnitude was measured at 1.0, classifying it as a micro-earthquake.

According to BGS, it was “felt by several people in Comrie”. It reportedly “felt like a quarry blast” and “felt and sounded like a big explosion”.

Comrie is UK’s earthquake capital

Famously known as the ‘Shaky Toun’, Comrie holds the title of the UK’s earthquake capital.

It sits close to the Highland Boundary Fault between Stonehaven and Dumbarton, making the area particularly prone to seismic activity.

Since 1874, residents have been tracking earthquakes both locally and across the globe from the village’s famous ‘earthquake house’.

Meanwhile, an 18-hour weather warning is in place for Tayside, Fife and Stirling on Saturday.