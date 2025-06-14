Former Stirling student tipped to be next big thing in crime fiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Stirling student tipped to be next big thing in crime fiction

Natalie Jayne Clark joked: "I've finally put my degree to good use."

From left to right, David Goodman, Claire Wilson, Natalie Jayne Clark, Foday Mannah and Richard Strachan are shortlisted for Bloody Scotland's Debut Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley Photography/Bloody Scotland
By Alex Watson

A Stirling University graduate is among five authors shortlisted for a prize at the city’s Bloody Scotland crime writing festival later this year.

Stirling alumnus Natalie Jayne Clark, Foday Mannah, Claire Wilson, Richard Strachan and David Goodman will compete for the festival’s Debut Prize, which honours new talent, in September.

Guest curator and Scottish crime writing legend Sir Ian Rankin told The Courier: “The nice thing about Bloody Scotland is it welcomes new authors and emerging authors.

“All the writers who come here are fans – they all like other people’s books. So, we all come along here as equals.”

Kathy Reichs, Jo Nesbo and The Reverend Richard Coles are among the big names on the bill for the autumn festival.

At the Bloody Scotland programme launch this week, the five Debut Prize finalists revealed a little more about themselves and their first novels.

Natalie Jayne Clark – The Malt Whisky Murders

  • The plot in the author’s own words: “Eilidh and her wife Morag have ditched the city to live their dream of opening a whisky distillery and disrupt the male-dominated industry, except two of the casks that they hope will sell for thousands, maybe millions, contain the bodies of two dead men from the 1970s.”

Now based in Perth, former University of Stirling English student Natalie joked: “I’ve finally put my degree to good use.”

She was living in Stirling when Bloody Scotland first started and went along to some of its earliest events.

It was years later when she took part in the festival’s Pitch Perfect competition, where writers pitch their crime novel idea to a roomful of agents and publishers, and her book was snapped up.

“I got a pre-emptive book deal and I got an agent within a week of pitching, which is crazy,” she said.

David Goodman – A Reluctant Spy

  • The plot in the author’s own words: “It’s about a young man called Jamie Tulloch who agrees to loan his identity to MI6 in return for a sort of helping hand through life, but then ends up on a mission himself by accident.”

Last year, Edinburgh writer David benefitted from another Bloody Scotland initiative designed to boost new authors: Crime in the Spotlight.

“And I actually finished the first draft of this book at Bloody Scotland, before I handed it in to my editor, sitting in the cafe at the Albert Halls,” he revealed.

David remembers thinking it would be nice if his novel was stocked on the shelves at the Stirling arts venue one day. A year later, it was.

A whole host of crime writers, led by guest curator Sir Ian Rankin, were in Stirling for the Bloody Scotland 2025 programme launch. Image: Colin Hattersley Photography/Bloody Scotland

Foday Mannah – The Search for Othella Savage

  • The plot in the author’s own words: “I got the inspiration from a real crime that occurred in Edinburgh around about 2008. A South African nurse was abducted from her house and was locked in the boot of a car for about 10 days. I used that as a foundation to write a crime novel, but also attached that to issues to do with power and the insidious nature of religion.”

Brought up in Sierra Leone in Africa, Foday now works as a high school teacher in West Lothian.

He took part in the Pitch Perfect competition in 2022 but was unsuccessful. However, he stuck by his idea and later won the Mo Siewcharran Prize.

Foday told The Courier: “You rarely see crime novels get the recognition they deserve.

“Bloody Scotland stands out in the sense that it provides a platform and it creates a situation where there’s a spotlight on crime fiction.”

Richard Strachan – The Unrecovered

  • The plot in the author’s own words: “It’s a gothic mystery, set towards the end of the First World War in a stately home on the coast outside Edinburgh which has been turned into a hospital for recovering soldiers.”

The Edinburgh-based author who was born in Stirling says he feels like “a bit of an interloper” at the crime writing festival.

“My book has a mystery element, but the mystery is more something that comes out of legends and landscape and folklore,” he explained.

“But I guess part of what Bloody Scotland is doing is trying to expand the parameters of what counts as crime.”

All of the Debut Prize nominees say they have received great support and opportunities from Bloody Scotland. Image: Colin Hattersley Photography/Bloody Scotland

Claire Wilson – Five By Five

  • The plot in the author’s own words: “It’s Line of Duty meets Orange is the New Black. It’s set in a Scottish prison. It’s got a love story, it’s got corruption, and it’s got murder. It’s got everything that you want in your crime book.”

Claire from Stirlingshire has been involved in both the Pitch Perfect and Crime in the Spotlight arms of Bloody Scotland in the past.

First and foremost, though, she considers herself a fan.

“I’ve come to Bloody Scotland for over 10 years,” she said.

“It’s my favourite weekend of the year and right on my doorstep.

“People don’t think of places outside of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“I mean, we’ve got Linwood Barclay in Stirling today – that’s amazing.”

Conversation