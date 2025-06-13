EXCLUSIVE: Gangland feuds in Dundee behind spate of torched cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Gangland feuds in Dundee behind spate of torched cars

Several cars deliberately set on fire across the city have been linked to "disputes between criminal associates".

Police launched an investigation into a car fire on Crathie Place last month.
Police launched an investigation into a car fire on Crathie Place last month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Warring crime gangs are behind the spate of deliberate car fires across Dundee, The Courier can reveal.

Vehicles, including motorhomes, have been targeted in several incidents across the city over the last few months.

Cars have been set on fire on Cotton Road, Longfield Drive, Finlathen Park and Crathie Place in Douglas, among other locations.

Police say many incidents across the city are linked to “disputes between criminal associates”.

It’s understood these incidents are not linked to Operation Portaledge, a probe into gang violence across the central belt.

Dundee car fires linked to ‘disputes between criminal associates’

Several people have been reported to prosecutors for wilful fire-raising in Dundee, including an 18-year-old, who was charged in connection with four incidents.

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, Local Area Commander, said: “We are aware of the issue of vehicle fire-raising incidents in Dundee, which understandably are of concern to the public and indeed to ourselves.

“From our investigations, it appears that many of these incidents are linked to disputes between criminal associates.

A car was torched on Larch Street Dundee in April.
A car was torched on Larch Street in April. Image: Supplied

“A small proportion are connected to acquisitive crime or attempts to destroy forensic evidence.

“Both uniform and CID officers have been investigating the fires, and a number of people are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for multiple offences, including a recent case where an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with four incidents of wilful-fire-raising.”

Risk to wider public ‘remains low’

The Courier previously revealed that petrol stations were being asked to halt cash fuel sales amid a “significant spike” in deliberate car fires.

A report revealed that between October and December last year, 35 vehicle fire-raisings were recorded in Dundee.

CI Burns says the force “continues to take preventative measures,” which include working in close partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Dundee City Council, and the local authority.

A car was set alight at Finlathen Park in May.
A car was set alight at Finlathen Park in May. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

She added: “High visibility patrols and support from Community Wardens have also been increased to reassure the public.

“We remain committed to working with local partners and the wider criminal justice community to ensure thorough investigation, support for victims, and robust action against offenders.

“Again, whilst we totally appreciate the concerns the public may have, we believe the risk to the wider public remains low.

“Our efforts continue to address this complex issue and maintain community safety.”

Anyone with any information is asked to phone Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

