EXCLUSIVE: Gangland feuds in Dundee behind spate of torched cars

Warring crime gangs are behind the spate of deliberate car fires across Dundee, The Courier can reveal.

Vehicles, including motorhomes, have been targeted in several incidents across the city over the last few months.

Cars have been set on fire on Cotton Road, Longfield Drive, Finlathen Park and Crathie Place in Douglas, among other locations.

Police say many incidents across the city are linked to “disputes between criminal associates”.

It’s understood these incidents are not linked to Operation Portaledge, a probe into gang violence across the central belt.

Dundee car fires linked to ‘disputes between criminal associates’

Several people have been reported to prosecutors for wilful fire-raising in Dundee, including an 18-year-old, who was charged in connection with four incidents.

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, Local Area Commander, said: “We are aware of the issue of vehicle fire-raising incidents in Dundee, which understandably are of concern to the public and indeed to ourselves.

“From our investigations, it appears that many of these incidents are linked to disputes between criminal associates.

“A small proportion are connected to acquisitive crime or attempts to destroy forensic evidence.

“Both uniform and CID officers have been investigating the fires, and a number of people are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for multiple offences, including a recent case where an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with four incidents of wilful-fire-raising.”

Risk to wider public ‘remains low’

The Courier previously revealed that petrol stations were being asked to halt cash fuel sales amid a “significant spike” in deliberate car fires.

A report revealed that between October and December last year, 35 vehicle fire-raisings were recorded in Dundee.

CI Burns says the force “continues to take preventative measures,” which include working in close partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Dundee City Council, and the local authority.

She added: “High visibility patrols and support from Community Wardens have also been increased to reassure the public.

“We remain committed to working with local partners and the wider criminal justice community to ensure thorough investigation, support for victims, and robust action against offenders.

“Again, whilst we totally appreciate the concerns the public may have, we believe the risk to the wider public remains low.

“Our efforts continue to address this complex issue and maintain community safety.”

Anyone with any information is asked to phone Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.