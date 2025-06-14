60 great pictures as Forfar primary school remembers ‘diamond’ 11-year-old in Race for Charlie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

60 great pictures as Forfar primary school remembers ‘diamond’ 11-year-old in Race for Charlie

Langlands Primary School pupil Charlie Smith died last year after twice beating cancer and surviving a cardiac arrest.

Langlands Primary School pupils launched themselves into the Race for Charlie fundraiser. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Langlands Primary School pupils launched themselves into the Race for Charlie fundraiser. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

A brave Forfar boy has been remembered as every pupil at his Forfar primary school joined a ‘Race for Charlie’.

Langlands youngsters from nursery to P7, as well as staff at the Glamis Road primary, took part in Friday’s event to raise funds for children’s cancer charity TCCL.

The run was held in memory of 11-year-old Charlie Smith, who died last year.

Described by his parents as “one of a kind”, popular Charlie twice beat cancer and survived a cardiac arrest.

Forfar boy Charlie Smith died from cancer.
Charlie Smith from Forfar, who died last November at the age of 11. Image: Liam Smith

He died in November with his family at his bedside only two hours after arriving home from Edinburgh’s Sick Kids’ Hospital.

His parents, Liam and Riona, later spoke of their devastating loss and Charlie’s battling spirit.

Liam said the courageous youngster was “a fighter and always got up smiling”.

Langlands principal teacher Marnie Kelly said: “Right through school Charlie had such good relationships with the staff and pupils.

“His death was very hard for everyone, especially so close to Christmas.”

The Race for Charlie was set up for every youngster to run between one and five kilometres around the Langlands playing fields.

“We asked the children to wear blue, which was Charlie’s favourite colour,” added Mrs Kelly.

Charlie’s family joined the event, including his siblings Kelseigh, Rileigh, Lewis and Harris.

Proceeds from the Race for Charlie are going to Tayside and NE Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL).

“We wanted to raise £500, but are already at £1,300 with more money to come in,” said Mrs Kelly.

Photographer Kim Cessford was at Langlands to see pupils take part in the Race for Charlie.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
P4 pupils start their run.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Cheering on pals.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Principal teacher Marnie Kelly with P6 and P7 Langlands pupils.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
One youngster giving it their all.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Race for Charlie well underway.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
A smiling runner.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Action from the event.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Blue was Charlie’s favourite colour.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Part of the P4 and P5 race.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Sprinting for Charlie.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Staff and pupils took part in the TCCL fundraiser.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
A young Loons fan donned Forfar Athletic colours.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
A mass start for the Langlands P5s.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Boys in blue.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Principal teacher Marnie Kelly gives the pupils some instruction before the event.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Fun in memory of a friend.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Challenge completed and time for medals.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
A special message from this runner.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
The pupils at the finish line.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Success!
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
A sea of blue for Charlie.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Handing out the medals.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Charlie’s younger brothers Lewis and Harris Smith at the event.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Remembering Charlie before the start.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Treasured memories of a good pal.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Charlie’s older brother Rileigh Smith and his fellow Crew Class pupils from Forfar Academy also took part.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
The Smith family lent their support to the event (from left): Rileigh, Kelseigh, mum Riona, Harris and Lewis.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Racing in the Forfar sun.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Friends having fun at Race for Charlie.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Laps completed.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Charlie’s brother Harris at the school.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
The P6 and P7 race.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Pupils enjoyed the day in memory of Charlie.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Rounding the bend on the Langlands course.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
The pupils were cheered on by a Minion.
Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
High fives.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
Ticking off the laps during the Race for Charlie.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.
And they’re off!

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School Race for Charlie in memory of 11-year-old former pupil.

Langlands Primary School in Forfar staged a Race for Charlie in memory of a former pupil.
Staff and pupils remembered Charlie Smith.

 

More from News

Smoke was seen across Perth after a blaze on Scott Street. Image: Stuart Cowper
Firefighters tackle major overnight blaze at Perth flats
Brian Patterson ready to climb into the cockpit of the WWII Spitfire at Perth. Image: Supplied
Photographer, 83, on cloud nine after Spitfire flight over Forfar
CR0033784 Tayside police, Dundee city centre ....Pic Paul ReidCR0033784 Tayside police, Dundee city centre ....Pic Paul Reid
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed
3
Nearly 1,600 drivers have been caught out in West Fife in the last two years. Image: Police Scotland
Revealed: The West Fife speed cameras most likely to catch drivers out - and…
Improvements at Riverside Park in Glenrothes are almost complete
5 great things about Riverside Park in Glenrothes after £5m revamp
Ali Gellatly, ship and facilities director, Dundee Heritage Trust, in the dry dock at RRS Discovery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes with Dundee restoration team fighting to save RRS Discovery
From left to right, David Goodman, Claire Wilson, Natalie Jayne Clark, Foday Mannah and Richard Strachan are shortlisted for Bloody Scotland's Debut Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley Photography/Bloody Scotland
Former Stirling student tipped to be next big thing in crime fiction
Jennifer Gill, with husband Andy and sons, Micah and Rory, holding a pic of son Oliver.
King's Birthday Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Police van at the scene.
Road closed near Dunning due to ongoing police probe
Police closed off a section of Bryon Street, Dundee.
Emergency services rush to Dundee street after two-vehicle crash

Conversation