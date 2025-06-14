60 great pictures as Forfar primary school remembers ‘diamond’ 11-year-old in Race for Charlie

A brave Forfar boy has been remembered as every pupil at his Forfar primary school joined a ‘Race for Charlie’.

Langlands youngsters from nursery to P7, as well as staff at the Glamis Road primary, took part in Friday’s event to raise funds for children’s cancer charity TCCL.

The run was held in memory of 11-year-old Charlie Smith, who died last year.

Described by his parents as “one of a kind”, popular Charlie twice beat cancer and survived a cardiac arrest.

He died in November with his family at his bedside only two hours after arriving home from Edinburgh’s Sick Kids’ Hospital.

His parents, Liam and Riona, later spoke of their devastating loss and Charlie’s battling spirit.

Liam said the courageous youngster was “a fighter and always got up smiling”.

Langlands principal teacher Marnie Kelly said: “Right through school Charlie had such good relationships with the staff and pupils.

“His death was very hard for everyone, especially so close to Christmas.”

The Race for Charlie was set up for every youngster to run between one and five kilometres around the Langlands playing fields.

“We asked the children to wear blue, which was Charlie’s favourite colour,” added Mrs Kelly.

Charlie’s family joined the event, including his siblings Kelseigh, Rileigh, Lewis and Harris.

Proceeds from the Race for Charlie are going to Tayside and NE Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL).

“We wanted to raise £500, but are already at £1,300 with more money to come in,” said Mrs Kelly.

