Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital

The family of a missing man last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital is growing ‘increasingly concerned’.

James Hunter, from St Andrews, was seen leaving the Dundee hospital at around 3am on Wednesday, June 11.

The 44-year-old is believed to have crossed the Tay Road Bridge into Fife.

Officers have launched a public appeal for information.

James is described as being 5ft 7in and of slim build with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Lee logo in large letters, grey bottoms and black trainers.

Sergeant Hay from Cupar police station said: “James has been missing for a number of days now, this is completely out of character for him and his family are understandably worried about it.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for him and I am now looking for the assistance from the public.”