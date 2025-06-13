Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital

James Hunter, 44, was last seen leaving the Dundee hospital at around 3am on Wednesday June 11.

By Ellidh Aitken
James Hunter, 44, was last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital. Image: Police Scotland
James Hunter, 44, was last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital. Image: Police Scotland

The family of a missing man last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital is growing ‘increasingly concerned’.

James Hunter, from St Andrews, was seen leaving the Dundee hospital at around 3am on Wednesday, June 11.

The 44-year-old is believed to have crossed the Tay Road Bridge into Fife.

James Hunter. Image: Police Scotland

Officers have launched a public appeal for information.

James is described as being 5ft 7in and of slim build with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Lee logo in large letters, grey bottoms and black trainers.

Sergeant Hay from Cupar police station said: “James has been missing for a number of days now, this is completely out of character for him and his family are understandably worried about it.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for him and I am now looking for the assistance from the public.”

Conversation