Police probe hit-and-run on Dundee street

Police have launched an investigation after a motorist deliberately tried to run over two men in a Dundee street.

The driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa appeared to target the pair on Balmoral Place in the city’s Douglas area.

The incident took place near the community centre and library just after 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Footage – seen by The Courier – shows three men on foot before the car enters the street via Balmoral Avenue.

The vehicle then accelerates towards one shirtless man, who rolls over the bumper but remains on his feet.

The driver then turns the car towards a second man standing at nearby flats, striking him at speed and propelling him into the air before fleeing towards Balmoral Terrace.

Despite the impact, neither man required medical treatment, and neighbours said the pair remained in the area following the incident.

One woman said: “It was scary seeing the footage of what happened.

“The lads who got hit didn’t even leave the street, and then the uniformed police arrived.

“There were three or four officers on the street, and CID came back the next day to carry out door-to-door enquiries.

“All they told us was that an incident had happened.

“It’s absolutely mental what’s going on in Dundee just now.”

Police confirmed the hit-and-run is believed to have been targeted.

Appeal for CCTV and dashcam

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run in Dundee.

“Around 3.15pm on Tuesday, 10 June, officers were called to Balmoral Place after two men were deliberately struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa.

“They did not require medical treatment.

“The incident is believed to have been targeted and inquiries are ongoing.”

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly said: “We have been carrying out extensive inquiries, including reviewing CCTV.

“At this stage, I am asking the public if they witnessed this incident to please come forward.”

“Similarly, anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist is urged to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2070 of 10 June, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.