Emergency services rush to Dundee street after two-vehicle crash

Byron Street was closed off just after 5.30pm on Friday.

By James Simpson
Police closed off a section of Bryon Street, Dundee.
Police have closed a Dundee street following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to Byron Street shortly after 5.30pm on Friday, near the junction with Leng Street.

Witnesses reported significant debris scattered across the road, as police officers were seen interviewing members of the public.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that two appliances were dispatched to the scene, from Macalpine and Blackness stations.

One witness said: “Police have taped off the road near the antiques store. There is a lot of debris on the road. I just hope everyone is OK.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation