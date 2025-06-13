Road closed near Dunning due to ongoing police probe

A road near Dunning is closed due to an ongoing police incident.

The country road between the Perthshire village and Path of Condie has been closed since Friday morning, with a police presence remaining in the area tonight.

Locals have been advised it will be shut overnight and into Saturday morning as officers continue to probe the area.

Incident near Perthshire village

One Dunning resident told The Courier that police have been driving through the village all day.

He said: “There were loads of police heading up that road all morning.

“In all my 11 years of living here, I’ve never seen anything like this.

“It’s been closed all day. It must be quite serious.”

It was understood officers were due to hold a drop-in session at the Glenfarg Community Centre on Friday evening.

Organisers confirmed this was event was cancelled “due to a major incident requiring all their resources”.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.