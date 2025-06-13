Road closed near Dunning due to ongoing police probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Road closed near Dunning due to ongoing police probe

A rural road between Dunning and Path of Condie has been sealed off by police.

By Lucy Scarlett
Police van at the scene.
Police are still at the scene near Dunning. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A road near Dunning is closed due to an ongoing police incident.

The country road between the Perthshire village and Path of Condie has been closed since Friday morning, with a police presence remaining in the area tonight.

Locals have been advised it will be shut overnight and into Saturday morning as officers continue to probe the area.

Incident near Perthshire village

One Dunning resident told The Courier that police have been driving through the village all day.

He said: “There were loads of police heading up that road all morning.

Road closure.
The road between Path of Condie and Dunning is shut. Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“In all my 11 years of living here, I’ve never seen anything like this.

“It’s been closed all day. It must be quite serious.”

It was understood officers were due to hold a drop-in session at the Glenfarg Community Centre on Friday evening.

Organisers confirmed this was event was cancelled “due to a major incident requiring all their resources”.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from News

Jennifer Gill, with husband Andy and sons, Micah and Rory, holding a pic of son Oliver.
King's Birthday Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Police closed off a section of Bryon Street, Dundee.
Emergency services rush to Dundee street after two-vehicle crash
Police are investigating the incident on Balmoral Place, Dundee.
Police probe hit-and-run on Dundee street
Diane and one of her dresses.
Inside the new Blairgowrie boutique selling new and preloved affordable wedding dresses
Police launched an investigation into a car fire on Crathie Place last month.
EXCLUSIVE: Gangland feuds in Dundee behind spate of torched cars
James Hunter, 44, was last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital. Image: Police Scotland
Family 'increasingly concerned' for missing man last seen leaving Ninewells Hospital
Philippe Magalon at Forfar Sheriff Court in 2020. Image: DC Thomson
Angus teacher accused of calling bosses 'terrorist sympathisers' and writing 'abusive and offensive' Facebook…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 16 times coke limit and Legion assault
Several Comrie residents felt the quake on Friday morning.
Earthquake rocks Comrie as locals say it 'felt like a quarry blast'
A tub of ice cream from Marini's Takeaway in Perth.
5 Perth ice cream shops and dessert parlours you'll want to pay a visit…

Conversation