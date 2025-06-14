Video: Casualties reported after major overnight blaze at Perth flats

Twelve fire engines were called to tackle a major overnight blaze at a block of flats in Perth.

Firefighters were scrambled to the corner of Scott Street and South Street just before 2am on Saturday.

Witnesses said the roof of the property was well alight, with thick smoke billowing into the air and visible from surrounding streets.

Crews used an aerial appliance to battle the flames.

Fire crews from Perth, Blairgowrie, Auchtermuchty, Tayport, and Dundee were among those called to assist.

Shocked neighbours said they awoke to the sound of sirens rushing to the scene.

‘Couldn’t get over the scale of the fire’

One man said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was a huge blaze, with what looked like an entire block of flats on fire.

“I could tell from the height it was the roof space, and it looked right in the middle of the city centre.

“I could hear sirens and saw more blue lights heading into town as additional emergency services arrived.

“The flames were reaching pretty high and the smoke was billowing straight up – it would have been visible from right across Perth.

“I just couldn’t get over the scale of the fire and really hope everyone got out before it spread.”

Slater Perera, who lives in the opposite block, said they felt the heat from the blaze.

The 29-year-old said: “We heard people screaming at around 1.45am and we saw the huge flames from our bedroom window.

“We literally felt the heat from the fire and called 999.

“I live in Loretto House and tried to wake everyone up at my flats to alert them to what was going on.

“We arrived at a friend’s’ flat nearby for shelter.”

Police Scotland said Scott Street, South Street and Canal Street remain closed with pedestrians advised to avoid the area.

A multi-agency response is ongoing as dozens as police confirmed a number of properties have been evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the operation has now been scaled back.

A spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.47am on Saturday, June 14, to reports of a dwelling fire at Scott Street, Perth.

“Operations Control initially mobilised three appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found the roof well alight on the top-floor of a four-storey residential building.

“A further nine appliances were requested to support the incident and at its height, a total of twelve appliances were in attendance dealing with structural collapses.

“Around forty affected residents were evacuated and taken to the Salutation Hotel which is being used as a respite centre.

“Several casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service, including one firefighter who sustained a minor injury from fallen masonry.

“The incident has now been scaled back to four appliances and one height resource. Firefighters remain on scene as they dampen down hotspots”.