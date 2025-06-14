Video: Casualties reported after major overnight blaze at Perth flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Casualties reported after major overnight blaze at Perth flats

A firefighter was injured at the scene on Scott Street.

By James Simpson

Twelve fire engines were called to tackle a major overnight blaze at a block of flats in Perth.

Firefighters were scrambled to the corner of Scott Street and South Street just before 2am on Saturday.

Witnesses said the roof of the property was well alight, with thick smoke billowing into the air and visible from surrounding streets.

Crews used an aerial appliance to battle the flames.

Several casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service, including one firefighter who sustained a minor injury after being struck by fallen masonry.

Fire crews from Perth, Blairgowrie, Auchtermuchty, Tayport, and Dundee were among those called to assist.

Fire crews at a fire in Scott Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Shocked neighbours said they awoke to the sound of sirens rushing to the scene.

‘Couldn’t get over the scale of the fire’

One man said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was a huge blaze, with what looked like an entire block of flats on fire.

“I could tell from the height it was the roof space, and it looked right in the middle of the city centre.

“I could hear sirens and saw more blue lights heading into town as additional emergency services arrived.

“The flames were reaching pretty high and the smoke was billowing straight up – it would have been visible from right across Perth.

“I just couldn’t get over the scale of the fire and really hope everyone got out before it spread.”

Dozens of homes were evacuated around Scott Street. Image: Stuart Cowper
Around forty affected residents were evacuated from their homes. Image: Stuart Cowper
A total of twelve appliances were in attendance at the heigh of the incident. Image: Stuart Cowper

Slater Perera, who lives in the opposite block, said they felt the heat from the blaze.

The 29-year-old said: “We heard people screaming at around 1.45am and we saw the huge flames from our bedroom window.

“We literally felt the heat from the fire and called 999.

“I live in Loretto House and tried to wake everyone up at my flats to alert them to what was going on.

“We arrived at a friend’s’ flat nearby for shelter.”

Police Scotland said Scott Street, South Street and Canal Street remain closed with pedestrians advised to avoid the area.

A multi-agency response is ongoing as dozens as police confirmed a number of properties have been evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the operation has now been scaled back.

A spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.47am on Saturday, June 14, to reports of a dwelling fire at Scott Street, Perth.

“Operations Control initially mobilised three appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found the roof well alight on the top-floor of a four-storey residential building.

“A further nine appliances were requested to support the incident and at its height, a total of twelve appliances were in attendance dealing with structural collapses.

“Around forty affected residents were evacuated and taken to the Salutation Hotel which is being used as a respite centre.

“Several casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service, including one firefighter who sustained a minor injury from fallen masonry.

“The incident has now been scaled back to four appliances and one height resource.  Firefighters remain on scene as they dampen down hotspots”.

