Firefighters tackle major overnight blaze at Perth flats

Twelve fire engines remain at the scene after a major overnight blaze at a block of flats in Perth.

Firefighters were scrambled to the corner of Scott Street and South Street just before 2am on Saturday.

Witnesses said the roof of the property was well alight, with smoke billowing into the air and visible from surrounding streets.

Crews used an aerial appliance to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews from Perth, Blairgowrie, Auchtermuchty, Tayport, and Dundee were among those called to assist.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

Shocked neighbours said they awoke to the sound of sirens rushing to the scene.

‘Couldn’t get over the scale of the fire’

One man said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was a huge blaze, with what looked like an entire block of flats on fire.

“I could tell from the height it was the roof space, and it looked right in the middle of the city centre.

“I could hear sirens and saw more blue lights heading into town as additional emergency services arrived.

“The flames were reaching pretty high and the smoke was billowing straight up – it would have been visible from right across Perth.

“I just couldn’t get over the scale of the fire and really hope everyone got out before it spread.”

Police Scotland said Scott Street, South Street and Canal Street remain closed with pedestrians advised to avoid the area..

