Dundee FC cancels beer festival due to heavy rainfall

Dundee FC has been forced to cancel its Beer, Gin and Music Festival after heavy rainfall left conditions unsuitable for the event.

The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon at Dens Park.

Tickets for the event were priced at £15 and included access to the Bobby Cox Stand and a marquee.

The club had been monitoring the weather closely following a deluge of rain and made the decision to cancel the event around 11am.

In a statement on social media, Dundee FC said: “Sadly, due to the recent heavy rain, we have had to postpone today’s Beer, Gin and Music Festival.

“The club had been working hard to make sure today’s event could go ahead, but unfortunately, the weather has made this impossible.

“We will update at a later stage whether the event will be rescheduled.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Dundee FC held its first ever beer festival back in 2017.

The cancellation follows an 18-hour weather warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling, with some areas expected to receive as much as 80mm of rainfall.