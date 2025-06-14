Dundee FC cancels beer festival due to heavy rainfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC cancels beer festival due to heavy rainfall

The club is looking to put an alternative date in place.

By James Simpson
The event was cancelled on Saturday morning. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
The event was cancelled on Saturday morning. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock

Dundee FC has been forced to cancel its Beer, Gin and Music Festival after heavy rainfall left conditions unsuitable for the event.

The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon at Dens Park.

Tickets for the event were priced at £15 and included access to the Bobby Cox Stand and a marquee.

The club had been monitoring the weather closely following a deluge of rain and made the decision to cancel the event around 11am.

In a statement on social media, Dundee FC said: “Sadly, due to the recent heavy rain, we have had to postpone today’s Beer, Gin and Music Festival.

“The club had been working hard to make sure today’s event could go ahead, but unfortunately, the weather has made this impossible.

“We will update at a later stage whether the event will be rescheduled.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Dundee FC held its first ever beer festival back in 2017.

The cancellation follows an 18-hour weather warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling, with some areas expected to receive as much as 80mm of rainfall.

