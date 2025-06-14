Armed police respond to ‘concern for person’ near Tayport

Armed police were called to an incident near Tayport overnight.

At least four police units and paramedics were seen on the B945 late on Friday evening.

Officers were called to an address following reports of concern for a person near the Fife town.

A 46-year-old man was later taken to hospital.

A motorist travelling on the route between St Michaels and Tayport said he saw emergency responders at the scene.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “One of the police vehicles overtook me to get to the scene in the early hours of Saturday.

“When I got closer, the police had partially blocked the road off.

“When I saw the paramedics there, alongside the police, I did sort of fear the worst.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Friday, June 13, we were called to a report of concern for a person at a property near the B945 in the Vicarsford area of Tayport.

“Emergency services attended and a 46-year-old man was taken to hospital.”