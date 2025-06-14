Armed police respond to ‘concern for person’ near Tayport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Armed police respond to ‘concern for person’ near Tayport

Emergency services were called to the B945 at 11.55pm on Friday.

By James Simpson
Police were called to the B945 near Tayport. Image: Supplied
Police were called to the B945 near Tayport. Image: Supplied

Armed police were called to an incident near Tayport overnight.

At least four police units and paramedics were seen on the B945 late on Friday evening.

Officers were called to an address following reports of concern for a person near the Fife town.

A 46-year-old man was later taken to hospital.

A motorist travelling on the route between St Michaels and Tayport said he saw emergency responders at the scene.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “One of the police vehicles overtook me to get to the scene in the early hours of Saturday.

“When I got closer, the police had partially blocked the road off.

“When I saw the paramedics there, alongside the police, I did sort of fear the worst.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Friday, June 13, we were called to a report of concern for a person at a property near the B945 in the Vicarsford area of Tayport.

“Emergency services attended and a 46-year-old man was taken to hospital.”

