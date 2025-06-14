EXCLUSIVE: Three arrested after death of man, 29, near Dunning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Three arrested after death of man, 29, near Dunning

Police were called to the area at around 7am on Friday.

By James Simpson & Lucy Scarlett
Police beside a vehicle during inquires on Friday evening. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Police beside a vehicle during inquires on Friday evening. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A woman and two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man near Dunning, Perthshire.

Police were called to an area near the village at around 7am on Friday.

The rural road between Dunning and Path of Condie has remained closed since, with a visible police presence expected in the area throughout the weekend.

Residents reported seeing officers driving through the village as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 42, are currently in police custody.

Police at the scene on Saturday afternoon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett was at the scene during the early stages of the inquiry on Friday evening.

She said: “I arrived at the police cordon just after 7pm on Friday, but residents told me it had been in place since the morning.

“From a higher vantage point, I could see what looked like an abandoned car on the road in the middle of nowhere.

“Two police vehicles were stationed beside it, with more coming and going while I waited.

“In the village of Dunning, people said they saw armed police passing through on their way to the scene on Friday morning.”

The rural road from Dunning to Kinross remains closed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Police Scotland confirmed there will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 7am on Friday, June 13, we were called to the death of a 29-year-old man on the Dunning to Kinross road in Perthshire.

“A 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 42, have been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are ongoing.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and the road remains closed while investigations continue.”

