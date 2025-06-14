EXCLUSIVE: Three arrested after death of man, 29, near Dunning

A woman and two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man near Dunning, Perthshire.

Police were called to an area near the village at around 7am on Friday.

The rural road between Dunning and Path of Condie has remained closed since, with a visible police presence expected in the area throughout the weekend.

Residents reported seeing officers driving through the village as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 42, are currently in police custody.

The Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett was at the scene during the early stages of the inquiry on Friday evening.

She said: “I arrived at the police cordon just after 7pm on Friday, but residents told me it had been in place since the morning.

“From a higher vantage point, I could see what looked like an abandoned car on the road in the middle of nowhere.

“Two police vehicles were stationed beside it, with more coming and going while I waited.

“In the village of Dunning, people said they saw armed police passing through on their way to the scene on Friday morning.”

Police Scotland confirmed there will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 7am on Friday, June 13, we were called to the death of a 29-year-old man on the Dunning to Kinross road in Perthshire.

“A 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 42, have been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are ongoing.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and the road remains closed while investigations continue.”