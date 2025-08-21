How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?

We're keeping track of vacant retail and hospitality spaces at the heart of Stirling.

Some of Stirling's main shopping streets have more vacant units than others. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Some of Stirling's main shopping streets have more vacant units than others. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson & Isla Glen

Stirling’s city centre is constantly evolving, with beloved shops, cafes and restaurants sadly closing their doors and new businesses popping up to fill empty sites.

But some vacant retail and hospitality units seem to be harder to fill than others.

The Courier has carried out a survey of Stirling’s main shopping, eating and drinking streets to get an accurate and up-to-date picture of how many shopfronts are currently empty.

Where possible, we have elaborated on how long the space has been unoccupied and what the plans appear to be for its future.

Read on to find out which Stirling city centre shops are empty, broken down by area.

Barnton Street and Viewfield Street

The now-empty Barnton Bar shopfront.
The Barnton bar closed down in 2023. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
  • 107 Barnton Street: Former Betfred betting shop, once a Ladbrokes branch. Planning permission was recently submitted requesting to open a convenience store here. All exterior signage has been removed and renovations are currently underway inside.
  • 87 Barnton Street: Former Beauty Lounge salon, now empty. Signage is still in place.
  • 53-55 Barnton Street: Shelter charity shop. Temporarily closed due to relocation to the Thistles shopping centre at the end of 2024, but stock has not been cleared out of Barnton Street premises.
  • 45 Barnton Street: Former Malik’s Delight convenience store. Shop is not empty but currently available to let.
  • 38 Barnton Street: Former Homewell Care premises, now empty. Signage is still in place. Currently available to let.
  • 36 Barnton Street: Former Faith Mission Christian book shop, now empty. Currently up for sale.
  • 23-25 Barnton Street: Golden Crown Chinese restaurant, opened in the 1970s and closed in November 2021. Currently up for sale.
  • 7 Barnton Street: Former Toni and Guy hair hairdresser, now empty. Currently available to let.
  • 3 Barnton Street: Former bar, The Barnton. Closed in 2023. Previously known as Katie’s Bar and Bistro.
  • 14 Viewfield Street: Former Fountain chip shop, closed due to owner retirement. Exterior signage has recently been updated, suggesting takeaway could soon reopen.

Goosecroft Road and Maxwell Place

Construction on the Maxwell Place unit was completed in 2016. Nearly a decade on, it still lies empty. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Friars Street

The former Vapour Monster premises.
The former Vapour Monster premises is in poor condition. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
  • 41 Friars Street: Former Shawarma Corner restaurant, closed since 2024. Signage is still in place. Once home to La Ciociara Italian restaurant.
  • 37 Friars Street: Former Rana’s restaurant. Signage has been removed and renovation work is ongoing inside.
  • 15 Friars Street: Former Vapour Monster vape shop. Signage still in place.

Murray Place

Vegetation is seen growing from the former BHS shopfront.
Vegetation can be seen growing from the former BHS shopfront, which has been empty for almost a decade. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
  • 73 Murray Place: Former Coral betting shop. Signage has been removed. Unit currently up for let.
  • 21 Murray Place: Former Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland charity shop, now empty with signage removed. Currently available to let.
  • 26 Murray Place: Former Game shop, now empty with signage removed. Currently available to let.
  • 15 Murray Place: Former Thomas Cook travel agent, closed in 2019. Signage remains in place, but Teamspace coworking space branding has also been up for some time, though the business never opened. Currently available to let.
  • 14 Murray Place: Former BHS department store. Closed since 2016. Has been put on the market and sold multiple times in recent history.
  • 3-5 Murray Place: Former TUI travel agent. Signage has been removed and renovation work appears to be underway inside. Added to the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland in 2022.

King Street and Baker Street

The empty 10 Baker Street.
10 Baker Street was once a gift shop. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
  • 23 King Street: Former Ladbrokes, now relocated to Murray Place. Currently available for sale or let.
  • 10 Baker Street: Currently empty.
  • 16 Baker Street: Former Lawson’s Bar, previously known as Claymores. Extensive renovation work currently underway inside.
  • 30 Baker Street: Kids at Baker Street children’s clothing shop. Currently sitting empty with no stock visible inside.
  • 37 Baker Street: Former Baker Street Properties and Investment premises. Planning permission has been in place since the start of the year to convert this unit into a dental surgery.

Port Street and Pitt Terrace

Though permission is in place to open a fast-food restaurant in the former Bub Tea, little progress appears to have been made. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Dumbarton Road

  • 37 Dumbarton Road: Former FrownDocs clinic, now relocated to Allan Park. Currently available for sale or let.

Upper Craigs

An old MA Blyth Butcher sign is visible after newer signage was removed.
The MA Blyth Butcher sign visible here dates back many years. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
  • 5-7 Upper Craigs: Former My Dessert House eatery. Closed in 2023. Old signage has been removed and renovation work appears to have happened inside.
  • 16 Upper Craigs: Former Alexander Gray butcher. Signage has been removed, revealing original MA Blyth Butcher sign underneath. Renovation appears to be underway, but windows are covered and not much has changed for some time.
  • 34 Upper Craigs: Former Stirling Observer office. Signage has been removed.
  • 62 Upper Craigs: Former Soupbox meal prep kitchen. Extensive renovation recently carried out inside.

Conversation