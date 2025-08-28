Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth city centre flats plan and Blairgowrie gym move

A prominent Perth city centre office building could be turned into residential accommodation.

Perth-based developer Picardie wants to convert the property at 4 Kinnoull Street into flats.

The building has been used as office space until now.

The plan is for separate three-bedroom flats on the first, second and third floors on the corner of Kinnoull Street and the High Street.

The deadline for public comments is Friday September 12.

Aberfeldy coffee shop boss banking on expansion plans

A former bank in Aberfeldy is set to re-open as a cafe bar.

Planners have approved a change of use application from James Cowan, who runs the Cow and Parrot coffee shop next door.

The old TSB at 31 Bank Street closed in 2023, leaving Aberfeldy without a bank.

Mr Cowan’s aim is to open it as a cafe bar from Wednesday to Sunday, noon–11pm.

Hot and cold food will be served on the premises, with no take-away service.

Blairgowrie gym goes from strength to strength

A popular Blairgowrie gym could be on the move to a disused farm building on the edge of the town.

Braw Fitness boss Rhys Spackman wants to relocate to an old storage shed at the Thomsons’ fruit farm at Ashgrove Mill.

He says the gym has outgrown its current base at Skirmie Park, Blairgowrie.

Maddie Thomson told The Courier it would be wonderful if the old shed could be put to community use.

“We’ve been exploring future uses for the buildings around Ashgrove and it’s really exciting to see more local businesses take an interest in being based here,” she said.

The annual Braw Fitness Games are on this Saturday August 30 at Blairgowrie Rugby Club.

Safety works to Gleneagles staircase

Gleneagles Hotel bosses have won approval to replace an exclusive staircase attached to their biggest suite.

The external steps were originally there so staff could access the flagpole on the tower roof.

Today they’re used by guests in the Tower Suite to get to an open rooftop seating area.

Planners agreed to the listed building improvements after Gleneagles chiefs explained their current state was making access “perilous”.

The five-star Gleneagles Hotel was built in 1924-25 and listed category B in 1980.

Ardler community given new place to gather

Plans for a new community meeting place in Ardler have been approved.

The Meigle and Ardler Community Development Trust wants to erect the 6x8m green-roofed community pavilion on the village green.

They say it will provide a sheltered, paved space for gatherings and events.

And its “living roof” will ensure local nature is provided for as well.

