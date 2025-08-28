Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth city centre flats plan and Blairgowrie gym move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth city centre flats plan and Blairgowrie gym move

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Morag Lindsay
four storey red sandstone building on corner of Kinnoull Street and High Street, Perth
The building at 4 Kinoull Street, Perth, could be turned into flats. Image: Google Maps.

A prominent Perth city centre office building could be turned into residential accommodation.

Perth-based developer Picardie wants to convert the property at 4 Kinnoull Street into flats.

The building has been used as office space until now.

The plan is for separate three-bedroom flats on the first, second and third floors on the corner of Kinnoull Street and the High Street.

The deadline for public comments is Friday September 12.

Aberfeldy coffee shop boss banking on expansion plans

A former bank in Aberfeldy is set to re-open as a cafe bar.

Planners have approved a change of use application from James Cowan, who runs the Cow and Parrot coffee shop next door.

Cow and Parrott coffee shop, with empty office building next door
The Cow and Parrot coffee shop is set to expand into the premises next door. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The old TSB at 31 Bank Street closed in 2023, leaving Aberfeldy without a bank.

Mr Cowan’s aim is to open it as a cafe bar from Wednesday to Sunday, noon–11pm.

Hot and cold food will be served on the premises, with no take-away service.

Blairgowrie gym goes from strength to strength

A popular Blairgowrie gym could be on the move to a disused farm building on the edge of the town.

Braw Fitness boss Rhys Spackman wants to relocate to an old storage shed at the Thomsons’ fruit farm at Ashgrove Mill.

Rhys Spackman in shirts and T shirt at event at Blairgowrie rugby club
Braw Fitness boss Rhys Spackman. Image: Supplied

He says the gym has outgrown its current base at Skirmie Park, Blairgowrie.

Maddie Thomson told The Courier it would be wonderful if the old shed could be put to community use.

“We’ve been exploring future uses for the buildings around Ashgrove and it’s really exciting to see more local businesses take an interest in being based here,” she said.

The annual Braw Fitness Games are on this Saturday August 30 at Blairgowrie Rugby Club.

Safety works to Gleneagles staircase

Gleneagles Hotel bosses have won approval to replace an exclusive staircase attached to their biggest suite.

The external steps were originally there so staff could access the flagpole on the tower roof.

Gleneagles Hotel exterior
The Tower Suite is one of the finest at Gleneagles Hotel. Image: DC Thomson

Today they’re used by guests in the Tower Suite to get to an open rooftop seating area.

Planners agreed to the listed building improvements after Gleneagles chiefs explained their current state was making access “perilous”.

The five-star Gleneagles Hotel was built in 1924-25 and listed category B in 1980.

Ardler community given new place to gather

Plans for a new community meeting place in Ardler have been approved.

The Meigle and Ardler Community Development Trust wants to erect the 6x8m green-roofed community pavilion on the village green.

Grass-roofed structure held up by wooden struts on Ardler village green
The planned pavilion. Image: Kennedy Twaddle/Perth and Kinross Council

They say it will provide a sheltered, paved space for gatherings and events.

And its “living roof” will ensure local nature is provided for as well.

Perth flats

Aberfeldy bank to cafe

Blairgowrie gym move

Gleneagles stair

Ardler pavilion

More from News

Angus Cowan forced his way into the Shell garage in Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage
Maisondieu Church suffered major damage in the March blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin church destroyed by fire could be turned into flats
Aberlemno nursery class is based in the village primary school. Image: Google
Angus village nursery mothballed until children hit ‘magic number’
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
Rerouting 'scary' St Andrews cycle path could cost £2.4m and take three years
The mum questions politicians over son's Raac debt. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Furious Dundee mum says son faces bankruptcy over £40,000 Raac home debt
Norrie Myles. Image: Scott Myles.
Son's tribute to 'strong minded' River Tay captain Norrie Myles following death
A chainsaw
Jail for lumberjack who attacked Kinross pensioner with chainsaw in tractor row
Councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council
Petition with 657 signatures forces speed limit review at north east Fife blackspot
2
Entrance sign for Community School of Auchterarder
Auchterarder and Perth schools ASN boost 'will make pupils' lives better'
Officers were spotted at the roundabout on Coupar Angus Road on Saturday.
Police issue misinformation warning as more Dundee 'knife' incident details emerge

Conversation