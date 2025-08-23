Angus Pride 2025: All you need to know about first event including line-up and parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Pride 2025: All you need to know about first event including line-up and parade

The event is being hosted by the newly formed Angus Pride group on August 30. 

The newly-formed Angus Pride group.
The newly-formed Angus Pride group are running the event. Image: Supplied
By Ellidh Aitken

The first Angus Pride event is set to take place this month – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebrations.

The Arbroath event is being hosted by the newly formed Angus Pride group on Saturday August 30.

It is hoped it will bring “visibility and support to all LGBTQIA+ people in Angus”.

Angus Pride will work with local businesses to host a day of activities in Arbroath.

Angus Pride 2025 parade route

a map of the parade route for Angus Pride 2025
The parade route for Angus Pride 2025. Image: Angus Pride/Facebook

The Angus Pride parade will start with an opening speech from LGBTQ+ charity Haus of Nunsense.

Those attending should arrive at Arbroath Abbey from 10am, with the parade starting at 11am.

The parade will then make its way down High Street, to Ladybridge Street and John Street before reaching the main event village at Victoria Park.

Who is in the line-up?

Arbroath singer and hairdresser Danny Laverty will perform.
Arbroath singer and hairdresser Danny Laverty will perform. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Several acts for the event have been announced, including Arbroath singer and hairdresser Danny Laverty, who is listed as a headline act.

There will also be entertainment from drag performer Madonnah Kebab, ‘acoustic grunge’ band Unto the Ashes, and Callum Edwards, a singer from Arbroath.

Other attractions at Angus Pride 2025

Arbroath's Victoria Park, where the event village will be set up.
The event village will be installed at Arbroath’s Victoria Park. Image: Paul Reid

Several activities will be on offer at the main event at Victoria Park. These will run until 3.30pm.

There will also be information and food stalls, as well as a bouncy castle.

The event has teamed up with Angus distillery Redcastle to create a limited edition gin, which will be available at a stall on the day.

Angus Pride has revealed a number of the groups set to attend on its Facebook page.

Angus Pride will host an after-party for over-18s at The Portcullis bar in Arbroath after the main event, from 8pm until 1am.

Do you need a ticket for Angus Pride 2025?

Tickets are free for the event. However, revellers are asked to register to help organisers plan for numbers, accessibility and safety.

They can be booked via Eventbrite.

Tickets for the after-party are also free and available to book via the same page.

Conversation