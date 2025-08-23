Angus Pride 2025: All you need to know about first event including line-up and parade

The first Angus Pride event is set to take place this month – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebrations.

The Arbroath event is being hosted by the newly formed Angus Pride group on Saturday August 30.

It is hoped it will bring “visibility and support to all LGBTQIA+ people in Angus”.

Angus Pride will work with local businesses to host a day of activities in Arbroath.

Angus Pride 2025 parade route

The Angus Pride parade will start with an opening speech from LGBTQ+ charity Haus of Nunsense.

Those attending should arrive at Arbroath Abbey from 10am, with the parade starting at 11am.

The parade will then make its way down High Street, to Ladybridge Street and John Street before reaching the main event village at Victoria Park.

Who is in the line-up?

Several acts for the event have been announced, including Arbroath singer and hairdresser Danny Laverty, who is listed as a headline act.

There will also be entertainment from drag performer Madonnah Kebab, ‘acoustic grunge’ band Unto the Ashes, and Callum Edwards, a singer from Arbroath.

Other attractions at Angus Pride 2025

Several activities will be on offer at the main event at Victoria Park. These will run until 3.30pm.

There will also be information and food stalls, as well as a bouncy castle.

The event has teamed up with Angus distillery Redcastle to create a limited edition gin, which will be available at a stall on the day.

Angus Pride has revealed a number of the groups set to attend on its Facebook page.

Angus Pride will host an after-party for over-18s at The Portcullis bar in Arbroath after the main event, from 8pm until 1am.

Do you need a ticket for Angus Pride 2025?

Tickets are free for the event. However, revellers are asked to register to help organisers plan for numbers, accessibility and safety.

They can be booked via Eventbrite.

Tickets for the after-party are also free and available to book via the same page.