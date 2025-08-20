5 derelict buildings in Bridge of Allan – and what’s planned for them

Bridge of Allan is a picturesque town, boasting historic architecture and beautiful countryside views.

However, to local dismay, many of its buildings have been left in ruins.

While some will be left vacant for the foreseeable future, others have potential to be restored or turned into housing.

The Courier has taken a look at five derelict buildings in Bridge of Allan and what is planned for them.

The Royal Hotel

The Royal Hotel has fallen into disrepair since its closure in 2020.

The C-listed Victorian property is currently listed for sale at £1.25 million – a drop from its original £1.5m price.

It was purchased by Fairview International School in 2021, with a plan to convert it into boarding accommodation for pupils.

However, this fell through and, until a buyer comes forward, the Royal is stuck in limbo.

In July, local councillors called for action on the derelict building after youths broke in.

Bridge of Allan Police Station

Bridge of Allan’s former police station could be demolished and turned into housing under new plans.

Alastair Heron put forward proposals to build two semi-detached family houses on the Henderson Street site in July.

The building, which has now deteriorated, was closed to the public in 2014 and ceased operations in 2017.

Stirling Council is yet to make its decision.

Woodside

Woodside, a derelict Victorian villa, has been a blight on Bridge of Allan’s skyline for years.

However, new plans signed off this year mean the Henderson Street building may be demolished and turned into two new villas.

These would be divided into 14 separate dwellings.

The project has been fully approved by Stirling Council, but it is currently not known when work will begin.

The Ivy Hotel

Next door, 103 Henderson Street is another eyesore on the former spa town.

The C-listed property was originally a house, but was then converted into the Eagleton Hotel.

It closed in 2018 while operating as The Ivy Hotel.

In 2022, plans were lodged by Mansion Holdings Properties to turn the structure into 14 flats.

This came after a bid for a care home at the site was rejected by planning officials.

However, a further application was submitted in 2023 asking Stirling Council to waive the contributions stipulated in the planning agreement.

No decision has yet been made.

Well House

The Well House is one of the most influential buildings in the town.

Bridge of Allan became known as a spa town thanks to the mineral waters found in the mines beneath the Well House.

Before that, it may have provided the copper for a Scottish coin called the Bawbee, used for Mary Queen of Scots’ coronation in 1543.

For decades, it had been left to crumble away and had become overgrown with vegetation.

However, a group of volunteers have been restoring the building since 2019.

Having brought the Well House back to life, the group are exploring the mines and improving the interior.

