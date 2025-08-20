5 derelict buildings in Bridge of Allan – and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 derelict buildings in Bridge of Allan – and what’s planned for them

While some will be left vacant for the foreseeable, others have potential to be brought back to life.

The Royal, which has lain empty on Bridge of Allan's main street, since 2020.
The Royal has lain empty on Bridge of Allan's main street since 2020. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Bridge of Allan is a picturesque town, boasting historic architecture and beautiful countryside views.

However, to local dismay, many of its buildings have been left in ruins.

While some will be left vacant for the foreseeable future, others have potential to be restored or turned into housing.

The Courier has taken a look at five derelict buildings in Bridge of Allan and what is planned for them.

The Royal Hotel

The former Royal Hotel in Bridge of Allan.
The former Royal Hotel in Bridge of Allan. Image: Alex Watson

The Royal Hotel has fallen into disrepair since its closure in 2020.

The C-listed Victorian property is currently listed for sale at £1.25 million – a drop from its original £1.5m price.

It was purchased by Fairview International School in 2021, with a plan to convert it into boarding accommodation for pupils.

However, this fell through and, until a buyer comes forward, the Royal is stuck in limbo.

In July, local councillors called for action on the derelict building after youths broke in.

Bridge of Allan Police Station

Bridge of Allan police station, which closed to the public in 2014.
Bridge of Allan police station closed to the public in 2014. Image: Google Street View

Bridge of Allan’s former police station could be demolished and turned into housing under new plans.

Alastair Heron put forward proposals to build two semi-detached family houses on the Henderson Street site in July.

The building, which has now deteriorated, was closed to the public in 2014 and ceased operations in 2017.

Stirling Council is yet to make its decision.

Woodside

105 Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan.
105 Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Maps

Woodside, a derelict Victorian villa, has been a blight on Bridge of Allan’s skyline for years.

However, new plans signed off this year mean the Henderson Street building may be demolished and turned into two new villas.

These would be divided into 14 separate dwellings.

The project has been fully approved by Stirling Council, but it is currently not known when work will begin.

The Ivy Hotel

103 and 105 Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan.
103 and 105 Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View

Next door, 103 Henderson Street is another eyesore on the former spa town.

The C-listed property was originally a house, but was then converted into the Eagleton Hotel.

It closed in 2018 while operating as The Ivy Hotel.

In 2022, plans were lodged by Mansion Holdings Properties to turn the structure into 14 flats.

This came after a bid for a care home at the site was rejected by planning officials.

However, a further application was submitted in 2023 asking Stirling Council to waive the contributions stipulated in the planning agreement.

No decision has yet been made.

Well House

The Well House in Bridge of Allan.
The Well House in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View

The Well House is one of the most influential buildings in the town.

Bridge of Allan became known as a spa town thanks to the mineral waters found in the mines beneath the Well House.

Before that, it may have provided the copper for a Scottish coin called the Bawbee, used for Mary Queen of Scots’ coronation in 1543.

For decades, it had been left to crumble away and had become overgrown with vegetation.

However, a group of volunteers have been restoring the building since 2019.

Having brought the Well House back to life, the group are exploring the mines and improving the interior.

