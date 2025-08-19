Broughty Ferry man says council should be ‘sensible’ over pavement parking after 3 fines outside home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Broughty Ferry man says council should be ‘sensible’ over pavement parking after 3 fines outside home

Rod Ferrier and his son Leon have both received tickets for parking in between two grass areas in front of their driveway - but the council says the rules are clear.

By Ellidh Aitken
Rod Ferrier outside his home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rod Ferrier outside his home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry man claims Dundee City Council is not using pavement parking powers in the “spirit that it should be” after being hit with several fines.

Rod Ferrier and his son Leon, 23, were both fined for parking on a sloped section of pavement between two grass areas in front of their driveway on Elcho Drive in May.

However, Rod, 63, argues the cars were not blocking either the pavement or the road.

Leon was handed a second fine in June for parking in the same spot.

Rod believes the rules – which allow the council to issue fines for vehicles with one or more wheels touching the pavement – should be enforced in a more “sensible manner” when there is no obstruction.

He says the family have always parked cars there, as well as on the driveway.

However, the council argues the rules are clear.

Two cars parked between two grass areas, with parking notices on their windscreens.
Rod and Leon were fined after parking in between two grass areas. Image: Rod Ferrier
Two cars parked between two grass areas, with parking notices on their windscreens.
Rod says the cars were not blocking the pavement or the road. Image: Rod Ferrier

Rod told The Courier: “When I appealed, they referred me to the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

“I looked it up and technically, I am in breach, but like all regulations, I think it is supposed to be applied in a sensible manner.

“When we got the first tickets, I said to my son, ‘We’d better not park there, and in the meantime, we will appeal, even though we see that section as our driveway’.

“He parked on it a second time and got a second ticket.

‘They should be applying the rules around the schools’

“I have lived here for years and we all have cars – at one point, there were six cars, and we always parked cars there.”

Rod has appealed the three fines and has since been sent an enforcement notice to pay £100, which he also intends to appeal via a formal representation.

He added: “I am going to appeal this with Dundee City Council on the grounds that the law is to prevent blocking of roads and pavements, and I do not see where I am blocking.

“If I park on the road, I will restrict the traffic.

The area of pavement where Rod and Leo parked their cars.
The area of pavement where Rod and Leon parked their cars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Believe it or not, I was working from home recently and a learner fire engine driver came by and he struggled to get between the cars.

“It is creating issues all over Dundee and maybe further afield as well.

“Out of principle, I feel the council is not applying the rules in the spirit that it should be.”

Since February 2024, the local authority has been issuing fines to drivers who park their vehicles on pavements, double park, or block dropped kerbs.

Tickets can be issued to anyone found with one or more wheels of their vehicle touching the pavement.

Parking on grass verges – either between the pavement and the road, or to the rear of the pavement – is also prohibited under the legislation.

Council says pavement parking law ‘is clear’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Anyone who receives a parking penalty charge can submit a challenge.

“However, the law is clear, and parking with one or more wheels on a pavement has been illegal since December 2023.

“Details can be found on the council’s website.”

Parking rules in Dundee have been a hot topic in recent weeks.

In July, residents on Arklay Terrace also hit out at the pavement parking rules – saying they were causing “holy hell” on their street.

Meanwhile, Dundee FC have been among the critics of a football parking zone near the city’s football stadiums – after a 25% rise in fines last year.

More from News

Alyth's Jane and Ewan Fleming.
'Life-changing' surgery sought for Alyth war hero who has had Parkinson's for a decade
The military aircraft at Dundee Airport.
VIDEO: Chinook helicopter takes off from Dundee Airport as military exercise begins
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses
3
Rod Ferrier outside his home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — 'There won't be an M&S next week'
Christopher Sloan
Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime
Dog Minnie, from Arbroath, was saved by Safebase volunteers in Stirling.
EXCLUSIVE: Saving a dog's life all in a day's work for Stirling volunteer first-aiders
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
11
Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.
2 people taken to hospital after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road
Martin Shaw in suit and tie
New Perth High School WILL have separate boys and girls toilets
Rod Ferrier outside his home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillors back proposals to extend controversial Dundee football parking zone
3

Conversation