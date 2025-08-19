Broughty Ferry man says council should be ‘sensible’ over pavement parking after 3 fines outside home

A Broughty Ferry man claims Dundee City Council is not using pavement parking powers in the “spirit that it should be” after being hit with several fines.

Rod Ferrier and his son Leon, 23, were both fined for parking on a sloped section of pavement between two grass areas in front of their driveway on Elcho Drive in May.

However, Rod, 63, argues the cars were not blocking either the pavement or the road.

Leon was handed a second fine in June for parking in the same spot.

Rod believes the rules – which allow the council to issue fines for vehicles with one or more wheels touching the pavement – should be enforced in a more “sensible manner” when there is no obstruction.

He says the family have always parked cars there, as well as on the driveway.

However, the council argues the rules are clear.

Rod told The Courier: “When I appealed, they referred me to the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

“I looked it up and technically, I am in breach, but like all regulations, I think it is supposed to be applied in a sensible manner.

“When we got the first tickets, I said to my son, ‘We’d better not park there, and in the meantime, we will appeal, even though we see that section as our driveway’.

“He parked on it a second time and got a second ticket.

‘They should be applying the rules around the schools’

“I have lived here for years and we all have cars – at one point, there were six cars, and we always parked cars there.”

Rod has appealed the three fines and has since been sent an enforcement notice to pay £100, which he also intends to appeal via a formal representation.

He added: “I am going to appeal this with Dundee City Council on the grounds that the law is to prevent blocking of roads and pavements, and I do not see where I am blocking.

“If I park on the road, I will restrict the traffic.

“Believe it or not, I was working from home recently and a learner fire engine driver came by and he struggled to get between the cars.

“It is creating issues all over Dundee and maybe further afield as well.

“Out of principle, I feel the council is not applying the rules in the spirit that it should be.”

Since February 2024, the local authority has been issuing fines to drivers who park their vehicles on pavements, double park, or block dropped kerbs.

Tickets can be issued to anyone found with one or more wheels of their vehicle touching the pavement.

Parking on grass verges – either between the pavement and the road, or to the rear of the pavement – is also prohibited under the legislation.

Council says pavement parking law ‘is clear’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Anyone who receives a parking penalty charge can submit a challenge.

“However, the law is clear, and parking with one or more wheels on a pavement has been illegal since December 2023.

“Details can be found on the council’s website.”

Parking rules in Dundee have been a hot topic in recent weeks.

In July, residents on Arklay Terrace also hit out at the pavement parking rules – saying they were causing “holy hell” on their street.

Meanwhile, Dundee FC have been among the critics of a football parking zone near the city’s football stadiums – after a 25% rise in fines last year.