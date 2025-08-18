Blairgowrie book shop boss reveals escape rooms plan for closed bank building

Blairgowrie’s old Clydesdale Bank could be set for a new lease of life as an escape rooms attraction.

The new boss of the town’s Adventure Into Books has big plans for the empty unit on Allan Street.

Shaun Donald wants to move the bookshop into the bigger premises, add a coffee shop and outdoor courtyard, and turn the old vault and basement offices into escape rooms.

Visitors would be challenged to break out of the bank by solving a series of puzzles.

Shaun says he’s excited about the next chapter for the business.

“The old bank building is bigger, so we can do a lot more there,” he said.

“But it’s also got lots of original features, like the lovely old cornicing on the ceiling and the bank vault, which would be perfect for escape rooms.”

Escape rooms can add to Blairgowrie creative mix

Shaun took over Adventure Into Books from previous owners Kate Davies and Ralph Baillie at the beginning of the month.

The Blairgowrie bookworm had been a regular in the Wellmeadow shop since it opened five years ago.

So when Kate and Ralph were looking to bow out, Shaun was the natural successor.

“I was in here so often I should probably have been paying rent a long time ago,” he laughed.

“I just feel so lucky to be given this opportunity. It’s a dream come true.”

Shaun has lodged a planning application for the old bank building with Perth and Kinross Council.

The larger premises on Allan Street would allow him to expand the book side of the business, as well as bringing the escape rooms to Blairgowrie.

He’s also a big fan of good coffee and would love to have space for comfy seats, inside and out, where people can relax and pass the day.

“Blairgowrie is a really creative town, brimming with creative people,” he said.

“If we can get the mix right, this could be a brilliant place to bring people together and build on that.”

Blairgowrie escape rooms plan in council’s hands

The plans for the old Clydesdale Bank building are on Perth and Kinross Council’s website.

They can be viewed here.

Members of the public have until Friday August 29 to comment.

The Clydesdale Bank Blairgowrie branch closed in 2014.