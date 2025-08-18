Blairgowrie book shop boss reveals escape rooms plan for closed bank building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie book shop boss reveals escape rooms plan for closed bank building

The new boss of Adventure Into Books in Blairgowrie has big plans to expand the business - and escape rooms are just part of the mix.

By Morag Lindsay
Shaun Donald, arms outstretched in basement of former Clydesdale Bank, Blairgowrie
Blairgowrie book shop boss Shaun Donald has big plans to turn the bank vaults into escape rooms. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Blairgowrie’s old Clydesdale Bank could be set for a new lease of life as an escape rooms attraction.

The new boss of the town’s Adventure Into Books has big plans for the empty unit on Allan Street.

Shaun Donald wants to move the bookshop into the bigger premises, add a coffee shop and outdoor courtyard, and turn the old vault and basement offices into escape rooms.

Visitors would be challenged to break out of the bank by solving a series of puzzles.

Shaun Donald in his book shop in Blairgowrie.
Adventure Into Books boss Shaun Donald is behind the Blairgowrie escape rooms plan. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Shaun Donald in the brick-lined basement of the former Clydesdale Bank building in Blairgowrie.
The escape rooms could go in the old Clydesdale Bank basement in Blairgowrie. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Shaun says he’s excited about the next chapter for the business.

“The old bank building is bigger, so we can do a lot more there,” he said.

“But it’s also got lots of original features, like the lovely old cornicing on the ceiling and the bank vault, which would be perfect for escape rooms.”

Escape rooms can add to Blairgowrie creative mix

Shaun took over Adventure Into Books from previous owners Kate Davies and Ralph Baillie at the beginning of the month.

The Blairgowrie bookworm had been a regular in the Wellmeadow shop since it opened five years ago.

So when Kate and Ralph were looking to bow out, Shaun was the natural successor.

Shaun Donald outside the former bank.
Shaun is planning his book shop and escape rooms venture inside the vacant Blairgowrie bank building. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The wood-panelled basement bank vaults could have a new future as escape rooms.
The old Blairgowrie bank vaults could have a new future as escape rooms. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“I was in here so often I should probably have been paying rent a long time ago,” he laughed.

“I just feel so lucky to be given this opportunity. It’s a dream come true.”

Shaun has lodged a planning application for the old bank building with Perth and Kinross Council.

The larger premises on Allan Street would allow him to expand the book side of the business, as well as bringing the escape rooms to Blairgowrie.

He’s also a big fan of good coffee and would love to have space for comfy seats, inside and out, where people can relax and pass the day.

Shaun Donald standing outside Adventure Into Books, Blairgowrie.
Shaun is delighted to have taken the helm at Adventure Into Books. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“Blairgowrie is a really creative town, brimming with creative people,” he said.

“If we can get the mix right, this could be a brilliant place to bring people together and build on that.”

Blairgowrie escape rooms plan in council’s hands

The plans for the old Clydesdale Bank building are on Perth and Kinross Council’s website.

They can be viewed here.

Members of the public have until Friday August 29 to comment.

The Clydesdale Bank Blairgowrie branch closed in 2014.

