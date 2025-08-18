Shutters go up on former Leslie hotel after flood ends homeless hostel plans

Shutters have gone up on a former Fife hotel four years after homeless hostel plans were approved.

The once-popular Greenside Hotel in Leslie, was bought by Christian charity Green Pastures in 2021.

And, despite community objections, it was granted planning permission to provide services for people with drug, alcohol and mental health issues.

However, while some services launched, a serious flood scuppered the hostel ambition.

Now it appears those involved in the project have walked away.

Green Pastures provided financial support to New Hope Community House Fife Ltd (NHCHF), which was running the project with staff and volunteers.

An annual report prepared by NHCHF for the Financial Conduct Authority explains what happened.

Serious water leak ended Greenside Hotel hostel plan

After moving into the former Greenside Hotel, it set up a community garden.

It also ran an arts and crafts group, a women’s support group, and a charity shop.

Some of the items in the shop were used to help Syrian and Ukrainian refugees.

The organisation also organised public religious services in a chapel.

And it provided community lunches, including at Christmas.

However, the annual report says: “Due to an accidental water leakage in August 2023, which flooded the main hotel stairwell, all residential activities had to be cancelled as extensive repairs were required.

“The cost in resources seriously curtailed what charitable activities could be achieved.”

According to the report, this put a temporary halt to Green Pastures involvement.

The charity shop then closed abruptly and volunteers left.

The Greenside Hotel hostel plans prompted concern from the Leslie community when they were lodged in 2021.

Shuttered building ‘an eyesore and a waste’

More than 30 people lodged objections to the proposal to transform the 15-bedroom property.

Many feared it would lead to anti-social behaviour and disturbances near their homes.

However, Green Pastures said at the time many locals had misunderstood the project.

Despite the intention, the prominent High Street building has been empty for some time.

Shutters went up at the end of last week.

And several locals said they were sad to see it, branding it an eyesore and a waste.

One woman said: “It was a great hotel at one time.

“Sad to see it like that.”

It’s not clear what the future holds for the building, which once attracted crowds to its live music nights.

Neither Green Pastures nor New Hope Community House Fife responded to The Courier’s requests for comment.