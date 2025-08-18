Shutters go up on former Leslie hotel after flood ends homeless hostel plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shutters go up on former Leslie hotel after flood ends homeless hostel plans

The former Greenside Hotel in Leslie, near Glenrothes, is now empty and boarded up, despite ambitions to provide accommodation for people affected by drug misuse.

By Claire Warrender
The former Greenside Hotel, Leslie, with shutters on the windows
The former Greenside Hotel in Leslie is shuttered up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Shutters have gone up on a former Fife hotel four years after homeless hostel plans were approved.

The once-popular Greenside Hotel in Leslie, was bought by Christian charity Green Pastures in 2021.

The former Greenside Hotel in Leslie, with shutters on the windows
Homeless hostel plans for the former Greenside Hotel in Leslie did not come to fruition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And, despite community objections, it was granted planning permission to provide services for people with drug, alcohol and mental health issues.

However, while some services launched, a serious flood scuppered the hostel ambition.

Now it appears those involved in the project have walked away.

Green Pastures provided financial support to New Hope Community House Fife Ltd (NHCHF), which was running the project with staff and volunteers.

An annual report prepared by NHCHF for the Financial Conduct Authority explains what happened.

Serious water leak ended Greenside Hotel hostel plan

After moving into the former Greenside Hotel, it set up a community garden.

It also ran an arts and crafts group, a women’s support group, and a charity shop.

Some of the items in the shop were used to help Syrian and Ukrainian refugees.

The organisation also organised public religious services in a chapel.

And it provided community lunches, including at Christmas.

A keep out side on a steel shutter at the former Greenside Hotel in Leslie
Signs on the shutters warn people to keep out of the building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, the annual report says: “Due to an accidental water leakage in August 2023, which flooded the main hotel stairwell, all residential activities had to be cancelled as extensive repairs were required.

“The cost in resources seriously curtailed what charitable activities could be achieved.”

According to the report, this put a temporary halt to Green Pastures involvement.

The charity shop then closed abruptly and volunteers left.

The Greenside Hotel hostel plans prompted concern from the Leslie community when they were lodged in 2021.

Shuttered building ‘an eyesore and a waste’

More than 30 people lodged objections to the proposal to transform the 15-bedroom property.

Many feared it would lead to anti-social behaviour and disturbances near their homes.

However, Green Pastures said at the time many locals had misunderstood the project.

Despite the intention, the prominent High Street building has been empty for some time.

Shutters went up at the end of last week.

And several locals said they were sad to see it, branding it an eyesore and a waste.

One woman said: “It was a great hotel at one time.

“Sad to see it like that.”

It’s not clear what the future holds for the building, which once attracted crowds to its live music nights.

Neither Green Pastures nor New Hope Community House Fife responded to The Courier’s requests for comment.

Conversation