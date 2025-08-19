Could D&A College transformation be worth £500m to Arbroath in the next 20 years?

A £500 million boost could be delivered in the next two decades if D&A College plans to transform its Arbroath campus come to fruition.

That is the figure economic experts have put on the cumulative 20-year benefit to Angus as part of the body’s £265 million vision for campuses in Dundee and Arbroath.

Unveiled by D&A College principal Simon Hewitt last November, it would see a move to Arbroath town centre.

The takeover of the Abbeygate shopping centre is at the heart of the proposal.

In Dundee, the ambition revolves around the Wellgate Centre. A ‘green thoroughfare’ connecting the Murraygate to the Hilltown would be created.

The business case for all elements of the D&A College plan continues to be developed.

As part of that, a strategic economic benefits report includes specific focus on the potential outcomes for Arbroath and Angus.

It includes forecasts of an increased Angus student population of almost 4,500, and an assumption of almost 300 staff.

By bringing the campus into the town centre, the college says there is greater opportunity for growth.

Daily footfall could rise by 400 to 600, with the resultant economic spin-off for the town centre.

Figures forecasting the annual GVA (gross value added) benefits by the fifth year include:

Operational £2.3m

Wages £6.8m

Fiscal benefits £3.2m

Wellbeing value £3.8m

Utilities cost savings £0.2m

The economic study also presents a cumulative 20-year picture.

It includes a £15.8m construction figure within an overall total of £540m.

The major elements of that are wages (£219m) and wellbeing (£122m).

Abbeygate D&A College designs released

The report states: “An expanded and better equipped college will raise the quality and quantity of education, resulting in more students, higher completion course rates, and onward employment.

“This will add to human capital through increased wage premiums, social value, and wellbeing.”

Early design impressions of how the Abbeygate might look were previously released.

Those show an entrance on to High Street and new college buildings on the site of the current Abbeygate car park.

There has been no firm indication of what might happen to the buildings on the current Keptie campus. Residential redevelopment is likely to be a possible option.

At the time of unveiling the overall masterplan, Mr Hewitt said it presented an “amazing opportunity”.

He described it as a chance to develop “a transformational model for education and employment services located in the heart of each community we serve”.

It comes as the college revealed how it must make £2.6m of savings to break even in the coming academic year.

Last month, the swimming pool at Dundee’s Gardyne campus was closed in a cost-cutting measure.

We also recently looked at how D&A College is funded.