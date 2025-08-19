Could D&A College transformation be worth £500m to Arbroath in the next 20 years?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could D&A College transformation be worth £500m to Arbroath in the next 20 years?

D&A College continues to develop plans for its campuses in Angus and Dundee while facing having to find savings of more than £2.5 million in the coming year.

By Graham Brown
D&A College plans in Angus centre around Arbroath's Abbeygate shopping centre. Image: Supplied
D&A College plans in Angus centre around Arbroath's Abbeygate shopping centre. Image: Supplied

A £500 million boost could be delivered in the next two decades if D&A College plans to transform its Arbroath campus come to fruition.

That is the figure economic experts have put on the cumulative 20-year benefit to Angus as part of the body’s £265 million vision for campuses in Dundee and Arbroath.

Unveiled by D&A College principal Simon Hewitt last November, it would see a move to Arbroath town centre.

The takeover of the Abbeygate shopping centre is at the heart of the proposal.

D&A College plans for Arbroath Abbeygate centre.
A design impression of how the Arbroath campus might look. Image: D&A College

In Dundee, the ambition revolves around the Wellgate Centre. A ‘green thoroughfare’ connecting the Murraygate to the Hilltown would be created.

The business case for all elements of the D&A College plan continues to be developed.

As part of that, a strategic economic benefits report includes specific focus on the potential outcomes for Arbroath and Angus.

It includes forecasts of an increased Angus student population of almost 4,500, and an assumption of almost 300 staff.

By bringing the campus into the town centre, the college says there is greater opportunity for growth.

Daily footfall could rise by 400 to 600, with the resultant economic spin-off for the town centre.

Figures forecasting the annual GVA (gross value added) benefits by the fifth year include:

  • Operational £2.3m
  • Wages £6.8m
  • Fiscal benefits £3.2m
  • Wellbeing value £3.8m
  • Utilities cost savings £0.2m

The economic study also presents a cumulative 20-year picture.

It includes a £15.8m construction figure within an overall total of £540m.

The major elements of that are wages (£219m) and wellbeing (£122m).

Abbeygate D&A College designs released

The report states: “An expanded and better equipped college will raise the quality and quantity of education, resulting in more students, higher completion course rates, and onward employment.

“This will add to human capital through increased wage premiums, social value, and wellbeing.”

Early design impressions of how the Abbeygate might look were previously released.

D&A College Dundee transformation plans.
D&A College proposals in Dundee are focused on the Wellgate Centre. Image: BDP.

Those show an entrance on to High Street and new college buildings on the site of the current Abbeygate car park.

There has been no firm indication of what might happen to the buildings on the current Keptie campus. Residential redevelopment is likely to be a possible option.

At the time of unveiling the overall masterplan, Mr Hewitt said it presented an “amazing opportunity”.

He described it as a chance to develop “a transformational model for education and employment services located in the heart of each community we serve”.

It comes as the college revealed how it must make £2.6m of savings to break even in the coming academic year.

Last month, the swimming pool at Dundee’s Gardyne campus was closed in a cost-cutting measure.

We also recently looked at how D&A College is funded.

