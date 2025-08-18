Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Detective reveals how retired cop helped catch Fife councillor grooming girl, 15

Detective Inspector Graham Watson lifts the lid on how police were able to bring David Graham to justice.

Detective Inspector Graham Watson who led the investigation into sex offender David Graham (inset).
Detective Inspector Graham Watson, right, has lifted the lid on the investigation into Councillor David Graham. Image: Neil Henderson/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

The Fife detective who led the investigation into convicted sex offender David Graham has lifted the lid on how police brought the disgraced councillor to justice.

Detective Inspector Graham Watson has spoken for the first time about the wide-reaching probe into the politician’s crimes.

He has also praised the actions of a retired ex-cop who first alerted them to Graham grooming the teenager.

The Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages councillor, 43, was found guilty last month of engaging in sexual activity with a schoolgirl, aged 15.

Graham is due to be sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Praise for former police officer who raised concerns about Councillor David Graham

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, DI Watson – from the Public Protection Unit’s Child Abuse Investigation Team – said police were first alerted in August 2023 to Graham’s conduct towards the teenage girl.

He said: “Initial concerns were raised by a retired police officer after he had observed Graham’s behaviour towards the teenage girl at an event.

“I have to praise the former police officer for reporting what he witnessed.

“As an ex-cop, he just knew instinctively something was not quite right.

“Immediately, this raised fears of a potential risk to other children that the councillor, through his status within the community, may have had access to.

“Given the sensitive and serious nature of these concerns, an urgent meeting with social work and health representatives was called.

A police mugshot of David Graham.
A police mugshot of disgraced Fife councillor David Graham. Image: Police Scotland

“A joint decision was then taken to approach the girl and her family to ascertain exactly what we were dealing with.

“Information provided by the victim gave us definite cause for concern.

“It was immediately obvious that this was a relationship between Graham and a child, rather than a simple friendship.”

The investigation was given priority status due to the emerging evidence of Graham’s conduct.

“The victim’s interviews were extremely detailed and gave us an indication of the level of the pair’s relationship,” said DI Watson.

CCTV corroborated victim’s account

“She provided lists of the when and where they had met up and the places they visited, which we began to investigate.

“The knock-on (effect) of that is huge, as we had to corroborate those details.”

At trial, it was revealed how Graham and the teenager would touch each other in his office at Methil docks in 2023.

The pair also engaged in sex acts at his Methilhill home, and he touched her sexually in his car on the way back from lunch in St Andrews.

CCTV footage captured Graham kissing the girl outside a building in Kirkcaldy town centre after meeting for hot chocolate.

“CCTV evidence was crucial in corroborating the victim’s first-hand account and the level of contact between the pair,” said DI Watson.

“That took a lot of work to secure.”

Detective Inspector Graham Watson who led the investigation into David Graham.
DI Graham Watson led the investigation. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A team of six detectives, including Detective Sergeant Stuart Houston and Reporting Officer Kirsten Grieve, looked into Graham’s past, who he worked with and who he had contact with.

Detectives learned that concerns over Graham’s behaviour within the workplace had been raised in the past, though it is understood this did not result in any disciplinary or criminal proceedings.

Just two days into the investigation, a separate police division was brought in to arrest the councillor.

DI Watson said: “Given Graham’s public position and his dealings with Fife police in his role as a councillor, to ensure transparency, officers from a different division were tasked with bringing Graham into custody.

Councillor ‘offered no explanation for allegations’

“Graham’s reaction to his arrest was one of surprise, but he offered no explanation for the serious allegations put before him.

“He maintained throughout the investigation and during the trial that he was not guilty.”

However, evidence was mounting against the Fife councillor, proving the scale of his offending.

A warrant was secured to access Graham’s home and office to gather evidence.

At trial, it was revealed that a semen-stained tea towel was seized by police during a search of his office in the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in August 2023.

It was claimed Graham had used it to “clean up” after the teenager had performed a sex act on him.

Graham outside Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
David Graham at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Graham was found guilty by majority verdict last month of sexual activity with a child.

His release on bail ahead of sentencing led to several public protests near his home.

Police charged 10 people after missiles were thrown and officers were assaulted at one of the gatherings.

Graham – who was thrown out of the Labour Party after his conviction – is still a serving councillor despite mounting calls for his resignation.

Reflecting on the verdict, DI Watson said it was the “right result”.

He said: “It’s good to know we did all we could to ensure the verdict, and it’s especially rewarding that we got justice for the victim and her family.”

Fife Councillor David Graham was found guilty in July.
David Graham was found guilty in July. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He also urged anyone who has concerns or thinks they may have witnessed inappropriate behaviour involving children to come forward.

“Had that individual not flagged their concerns, Graham may never have been apprehended,” said the detective.

“He could still have been out there offending.

“I can assure the public that if there are allegations of child abuse, they will be taken seriously and they will be investigated.

“Those offenders, like Councillor David Graham, will be caught and will be brought to justice.”

