The Fife detective who led the investigation into convicted sex offender David Graham has lifted the lid on how police brought the disgraced councillor to justice.

Detective Inspector Graham Watson has spoken for the first time about the wide-reaching probe into the politician’s crimes.

He has also praised the actions of a retired ex-cop who first alerted them to Graham grooming the teenager.

The Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages councillor, 43, was found guilty last month of engaging in sexual activity with a schoolgirl, aged 15.

Graham is due to be sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Praise for former police officer who raised concerns about Councillor David Graham

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, DI Watson – from the Public Protection Unit’s Child Abuse Investigation Team – said police were first alerted in August 2023 to Graham’s conduct towards the teenage girl.

He said: “Initial concerns were raised by a retired police officer after he had observed Graham’s behaviour towards the teenage girl at an event.

“I have to praise the former police officer for reporting what he witnessed.

“As an ex-cop, he just knew instinctively something was not quite right.

“Immediately, this raised fears of a potential risk to other children that the councillor, through his status within the community, may have had access to.

“Given the sensitive and serious nature of these concerns, an urgent meeting with social work and health representatives was called.

“A joint decision was then taken to approach the girl and her family to ascertain exactly what we were dealing with.

“Information provided by the victim gave us definite cause for concern.

“It was immediately obvious that this was a relationship between Graham and a child, rather than a simple friendship.”

The investigation was given priority status due to the emerging evidence of Graham’s conduct.

“The victim’s interviews were extremely detailed and gave us an indication of the level of the pair’s relationship,” said DI Watson.

CCTV corroborated victim’s account

“She provided lists of the when and where they had met up and the places they visited, which we began to investigate.

“The knock-on (effect) of that is huge, as we had to corroborate those details.”

At trial, it was revealed how Graham and the teenager would touch each other in his office at Methil docks in 2023.

The pair also engaged in sex acts at his Methilhill home, and he touched her sexually in his car on the way back from lunch in St Andrews.

CCTV footage captured Graham kissing the girl outside a building in Kirkcaldy town centre after meeting for hot chocolate.

“CCTV evidence was crucial in corroborating the victim’s first-hand account and the level of contact between the pair,” said DI Watson.

“That took a lot of work to secure.”

A team of six detectives, including Detective Sergeant Stuart Houston and Reporting Officer Kirsten Grieve, looked into Graham’s past, who he worked with and who he had contact with.

Detectives learned that concerns over Graham’s behaviour within the workplace had been raised in the past, though it is understood this did not result in any disciplinary or criminal proceedings.

Just two days into the investigation, a separate police division was brought in to arrest the councillor.

DI Watson said: “Given Graham’s public position and his dealings with Fife police in his role as a councillor, to ensure transparency, officers from a different division were tasked with bringing Graham into custody.

Councillor ‘offered no explanation for allegations’

“Graham’s reaction to his arrest was one of surprise, but he offered no explanation for the serious allegations put before him.

“He maintained throughout the investigation and during the trial that he was not guilty.”

However, evidence was mounting against the Fife councillor, proving the scale of his offending.

A warrant was secured to access Graham’s home and office to gather evidence.

At trial, it was revealed that a semen-stained tea towel was seized by police during a search of his office in the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in August 2023.

It was claimed Graham had used it to “clean up” after the teenager had performed a sex act on him.

Graham was found guilty by majority verdict last month of sexual activity with a child.

His release on bail ahead of sentencing led to several public protests near his home.

Police charged 10 people after missiles were thrown and officers were assaulted at one of the gatherings.

Graham – who was thrown out of the Labour Party after his conviction – is still a serving councillor despite mounting calls for his resignation.

Reflecting on the verdict, DI Watson said it was the “right result”.

He said: “It’s good to know we did all we could to ensure the verdict, and it’s especially rewarding that we got justice for the victim and her family.”

He also urged anyone who has concerns or thinks they may have witnessed inappropriate behaviour involving children to come forward.

“Had that individual not flagged their concerns, Graham may never have been apprehended,” said the detective.

“He could still have been out there offending.

“I can assure the public that if there are allegations of child abuse, they will be taken seriously and they will be investigated.

“Those offenders, like Councillor David Graham, will be caught and will be brought to justice.”