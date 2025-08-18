News Best pictures from Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society (PADS) held its annual Scrufts show in Dunning and The Courier was there to capture the action. Scrufts charity dog show in Dunning, in aid of PADS. Image: Stuart Cowper By Morag Lindsay August 18 2025, 12:54pm August 18 2025, 12:54pm Share Best pictures from Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5310741/pads-scrufts-dog-show/ Copy Link 0 comment Every dog had its day at Dunning’s Rollo Park on Saturday as a local rehoming charity held its biggest fundraiser of the year. The annual Scrufts celebration supports the work of Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society (PADS). It featured classes for pedigree chums and scruffiest dog, as well as fun contests such as ‘dog most like its owner’ and ‘best dressed dog’. Other attractions included dog agility, and a host of stalls for dog-lovers. PADS has rehomed thousands of dogs since 1990. It relies on donations to continue its rehoming service, and to fund facilities at its kennels at Forteviot. Here are some of the best pictures from the day by photographer Stuart Cowper. Scrufts charity dog show in Dunning. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show in Dunning. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS. Scrufts charity dog show 2025. Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS.
