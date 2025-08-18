Best pictures from Scrufts charity dog show in aid of PADS

Every dog had its day at Dunning’s Rollo Park on Saturday as a local rehoming charity held its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The annual Scrufts celebration supports the work of Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society (PADS).

It featured classes for pedigree chums and scruffiest dog, as well as fun contests such as ‘dog most like its owner’ and ‘best dressed dog’.

Other attractions included dog agility, and a host of stalls for dog-lovers.

PADS has rehomed thousands of dogs since 1990.

It relies on donations to continue its rehoming service, and to fund facilities at its kennels at Forteviot.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day by photographer Stuart Cowper.