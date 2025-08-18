Fife band pay tribute to frontman who died just days before hometown gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife band pay tribute to frontman who died just days before hometown gig

Graham Redpath, who sang with Foo Fifers, has been remembered as a "great guy" who was "enthusiastic in all that he did".

By Isla Glen
Foo Fifers at Perth Beer Festival earlier this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Foo Fifers at Perth Beer Festival earlier this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife band have paid tribute to their frontman who died just days before a hometown gig.

Graham Redpath, singer with Foo Fighters tribute act Foo Fifers, died after a sudden illness on August 9.

The Dunfermline-based band had been looking forward to playing a hometown show at the city’s PJ Molloys this Friday.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page, the group remembered Graham as a “great guy” who was “enthusiastic in all that he did”.

The band also said Graham, who had a young son, would “always be in our hearts”.

‘Unimaginable loss’ of Fife band’s frontman

The statement said: “It is with the greatest sadness that I write this post.

“Graham Redpath, founder member, frontman, singer, guitarist, manager and driving force of the Foo Fifers – Scotland’s ultimate Foos tribute, succumbed to a sudden illness in the night of Saturday August 9.

“The paramedics attended but were unable to save him.

“Graham was so enthusiastic in all that he did, in his music, in football as a player, coach and manager.

“His loss is unimaginable to all that knew and loved him.

“Graham is survived by his wife, young son, mother, father and brother.

“All Foo Fifers gigs and performances are cancelled.

“If you are affected by this sad news, please speak to someone, a friend or family member.

“Graham will always be in our hearts and will always be thought of with happiness and joy.”

Foo Fifers have paid tribute to frontman Graham Redpath.
Foo Fifers have paid tribute to frontman Graham Redpath. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The band had performed a series of local gigs in recent months, including at Perth Beer Festival and Clarks on Lindsay Street in Dundee.

Among those paying tribute were members of fellow bands.

Oasis tribute band Stop the Clocks expressed “heartfelt condolences”.

They wrote: “A great guy, a gent, a family man and talented musician who was supportive of our band and many others.

“His family, his people, his band are all in our thoughts.”

Fellow bands and fans pay tribute to Foo Fifers frontman

Another band, Decanted Duo, posted: “Deeply saddened to hear the devastating news, that Graham suddenly passed last week.

“Sending our most sincere condolences to all of his family, friends and Foo Fifers family.

“One of the good guys. Rest easy and keep on rocking.”

Scores of fans also responded on the Foo Fifers page with their own tributes.

One wrote: “This is terrible news. Heartbreaking. Such a nice guy and talented to boot.”

Another posted: “This is so sad. I had the pleasure of working with this true legend, sharing great stories of sport, music and guitars.

“He was always positive and full of fun, will be truly missed.”

