Fife band pay tribute to frontman who died just days before hometown gig

A Fife band have paid tribute to their frontman who died just days before a hometown gig.

Graham Redpath, singer with Foo Fighters tribute act Foo Fifers, died after a sudden illness on August 9.

The Dunfermline-based band had been looking forward to playing a hometown show at the city’s PJ Molloys this Friday.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page, the group remembered Graham as a “great guy” who was “enthusiastic in all that he did”.

The band also said Graham, who had a young son, would “always be in our hearts”.

‘Unimaginable loss’ of Fife band’s frontman

The statement said: “It is with the greatest sadness that I write this post.

“Graham Redpath, founder member, frontman, singer, guitarist, manager and driving force of the Foo Fifers – Scotland’s ultimate Foos tribute, succumbed to a sudden illness in the night of Saturday August 9.

“The paramedics attended but were unable to save him.

“Graham was so enthusiastic in all that he did, in his music, in football as a player, coach and manager.

“His loss is unimaginable to all that knew and loved him.

“Graham is survived by his wife, young son, mother, father and brother.

“All Foo Fifers gigs and performances are cancelled.

“If you are affected by this sad news, please speak to someone, a friend or family member.

“Graham will always be in our hearts and will always be thought of with happiness and joy.”

The band had performed a series of local gigs in recent months, including at Perth Beer Festival and Clarks on Lindsay Street in Dundee.

Among those paying tribute were members of fellow bands.

Oasis tribute band Stop the Clocks expressed “heartfelt condolences”.

They wrote: “A great guy, a gent, a family man and talented musician who was supportive of our band and many others.

“His family, his people, his band are all in our thoughts.”

Fellow bands and fans pay tribute to Foo Fifers frontman

Another band, Decanted Duo, posted: “Deeply saddened to hear the devastating news, that Graham suddenly passed last week.

“Sending our most sincere condolences to all of his family, friends and Foo Fifers family.

“One of the good guys. Rest easy and keep on rocking.”

Scores of fans also responded on the Foo Fifers page with their own tributes.

One wrote: “This is terrible news. Heartbreaking. Such a nice guy and talented to boot.”

Another posted: “This is so sad. I had the pleasure of working with this true legend, sharing great stories of sport, music and guitars.

“He was always positive and full of fun, will be truly missed.”