Perth residents fear reduced school parking zone ‘will push problem onto our streets’

Residents in Perth have launched a petition over fears that a reduced school exclusion zone (SEZ) will push traffic onto their streets.

Perth and Kinross Council is consulting on a proposal to scale back the traffic no-go area, which covers the campuses of Viewlands Primary, Fairview School and Perth Academy.

The scheme, introduced in 2022, prevents parents and guardians from dropping off and picking up pupils on streets closest to the schools.

If approved, the zone would no longer cover Murray Terrace, Viewlands Place, Viewlands Terrace and most of Murray Place.

Perth residents: ‘It’s pushing the problem onto our streets’

The Viewlands Place residents’ group have launched a petition opposing the changes, and calling for stronger enforcement of the current zone.

Resident Gordon Macmillan said: “Drivers have largely ignored the SEZ since it was created because of a lack of police resources to patrol the streets effectively and issue penalties for unapproved parking during prime school hours.

“The council are now saying there’s too much illegal parking and traffic in the zone.

“They want to tell everybody to park in Murray Terrace and Viewlands Place.

“We think this is inheritably unfair – it’s pushing the problem into our streets.

“It will be detrimental to the amenity of our properties and cause real issues with traffic.”

Gordon added that while parents initially followed the rules, the lack of visible enforcement has led to rising levels of non-compliance.

Police ‘regularly carry out patrols’ at Perth schools

Residents previously submitted a Freedom of Information request that revealed no fines were issued between August 2022 and July 2023 within the SEZ.

Police Scotland told The Courier that while formal penalties may not have been issued, officers regularly patrol the zones.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “We urge people to park responsibly near schools, with consideration for the needs of pedestrians and the local community.

“In particular, be aware of local restrictions, including school exemption zones that apply at a number of schools across Perth.

“When these zones are in operation, vehicles are not permitted to enter the zone unless they have a pre-issued permit or exemption.

“Officers regularly carry out patrols near schools at peak times with a focus on educating the drivers involved, and we continue to work in partnership with the local authority to address any issues raised in relation to parking near schools.”

Perth Academy, Fairview and Viewlands Primary pupils can still be dropped off and collected at Fairies Road, Oakbank Road and Viewlands Road.

Gordon added: “If you look at the new Perth High School, for example, it is built with this issue in mind.

“There are car parks and drop-off zones within that school.

“There are three schools on this campus with no facilities on-site or recognition of any traffic requirements.

“With the current zone in place, it would be much more practical for the council just to enforce the rules and get Police Scotland to come and take action.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Following agreement of a report to the economy and infrastructure committee in May 2025, the council has been consulting with the school communities at and residents in the area surrounding Viewlands Primary School, Fairview School and Perth Academy on revised proposals for a School Exclusion Zone (SEZ).

“We are currently reviewing the responses received in order to determine our next steps with this proposal.”