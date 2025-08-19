Auchterarder residents come to rescue of couple stranded eight days after freak motorhome accident

A pair of holidaymakers have spent eight days stranded next to the recycling bins in Auchterarder after a freak accident put paid to their motorhome holiday.

Paul Doherty and Bianca Martens had to cancel their plans to drive the North Coast 500 when a flock of pigeons smashed the windscreen of their vehicle.

Instead of enjoying their dream holiday, the Cheshire couple have been locked in a bureaucratic nightmare with their insurance company.

But what could have been a disaster has become a revelation after the people of Auchterarder took them to their hearts.

The couple have been inundated with offers of support from local residents, businesses and even the funeral home next door.

And they say their unexpected break in Auchterarder has restored their faith in human nature.

“We’ve found so many nice people in this town,” said Bianca.

“To anyone who lives here, I’d say if you’re struggling in any way, don’t be afraid to reach out.

“You have a community of people here who are only too happy to help.”

Auchterarder bird strike put paid to motorhome holiday

Paul, 64, and Bianca, 65, set off from Cheshire last Tuesday with their sights set on the rugged coastline and white beaches of the Scottish Highlands.

But barely six hours into their journey, disaster struck just south of Auchterarder.

“I noticed this flock of about 12 pigeons on the left,” said Paul.

“They looked like they might be homing pigeons flying in a group.

“That’s when they turned straight for us and hit us at maximum speed.”

The impact smashed the windscreen right in front of the steering wheel, obscuring the driver’s line of vision.

So they pulled into a layby, gathered their thoughts, then drove cautiously to the next turn-off from the A9, which happened to be for Auchterarder.

There, they pulled into the public park at the top of the town, next to the recycling bins and the sports pavilion.

And there they’ve remained for the last week.

Auchterarder kindness eases motorhome misery

The damage to the windscreen means the motorhome isn’t safe to drive.

But it’s also full of Paul and Bianca’s stuff, so they can’t just leave it behind.

The last eight days have been spent on the phone to their insurance company, broker and recovery firms.

But the pair, who have only been dating for a few months, say they won’t forget the welcome they’ve received from the people of Auchterarder.

The funeral home next to the park is providing them with water. The Glendevon Hotel is letting them use its showers. A local family offered a toilet disposal point.

One resident dropped off bottled water. Another volunteered to do their laundry. Others have invited them in for showers, offered generators and taken their electronic devices away to charge.

It hasn’t all been one-way traffic though.

The couple have tried to pay it back when they can, carrying an elderly lady’s shopping home for her the other day when they saw her struggling up the road with carrier bags.

Monday brought some progress and they are hopeful they might get a hire car and a tow truck to take the motorhome at least half of the way to Cheshire on Tuesday.

It’s not the holiday they’d hoped for, but it hasn’t put them off Scotland

“We’d love to come back to Auchterarder,” said Paul.

“We won’t forget the kindness we’ve been shown.”