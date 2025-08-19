Auchterarder residents come to rescue of couple stranded eight days after freak motorhome accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Auchterarder residents come to rescue of couple stranded eight days after freak motorhome accident

Paul Doherty and Bianca Martens set out to tackle the NC500; instead they've spent eight days next to the bins in Auchterarder

By Morag Lindsay
Couple in front of motorhome with damaged windscreen
Bianca Martens and Paul Doherty next to their damaged motorhome in Auchterarder. Image: DC Thomson

A pair of holidaymakers have spent eight days stranded next to the recycling bins in Auchterarder after a freak accident put paid to their motorhome holiday.

Paul Doherty and Bianca Martens had to cancel their plans to drive the North Coast 500 when a flock of pigeons smashed the windscreen of their vehicle.

Instead of enjoying their dream holiday, the Cheshire couple have been locked in a bureaucratic nightmare with their insurance company.

But what could have been a disaster has become a revelation after the people of Auchterarder took them to their hearts.

The couple have been inundated with offers of support from local residents, businesses and even the funeral home next door.

And they say their unexpected break in Auchterarder has restored their faith in human nature.

Couple standing next to motorhome with smashed window
Bianca and Paul in their impromptu motorhome space in the Auchterarder park. Image: DC Thomson

“We’ve found so many nice people in this town,” said Bianca.

“To anyone who lives here, I’d say if you’re struggling in any way, don’t be afraid to reach out.

“You have a community of people here who are only too happy to help.”

Auchterarder bird strike put paid to motorhome holiday

Paul, 64, and Bianca, 65, set off from Cheshire last Tuesday with their sights set on the rugged coastline and white beaches of the Scottish Highlands.

But barely six hours into their journey, disaster struck just south of Auchterarder.

“I noticed this flock of about 12 pigeons on the left,” said Paul.

“They looked like they might be homing pigeons flying in a group.

“That’s when they turned straight for us and hit us at maximum speed.”

Close-up of smashed windscreen, showing large round cracks right across surface
The windscreen was badly damaged. Image: DC Thomson

The impact smashed the windscreen right in front of the steering wheel, obscuring the driver’s line of vision.

So they pulled into a layby, gathered their thoughts, then drove cautiously to the next turn-off from the A9, which happened to be for Auchterarder.

There, they pulled into the public park at the top of the town, next to the recycling bins and the sports pavilion.

And there they’ve remained for the last week.

Auchterarder kindness eases motorhome misery

The damage to the windscreen means the motorhome isn’t safe to drive.

But it’s also full of Paul and Bianca’s stuff, so they can’t just leave it behind.

Motorhome with Auchterarder pavilion behind
The motorhome is parked next to the Auchterarder park pavilion. Image: DC Thomson

The last eight days have been spent on the phone to their insurance company, broker and recovery firms.

But the pair, who have only been dating for a few months, say they won’t forget the welcome they’ve received from the people of Auchterarder.

The funeral home next to the park is providing them with water. The Glendevon Hotel is letting them use its showers. A local family offered a toilet disposal point.

One resident dropped off bottled water. Another volunteered to do their laundry. Others have invited them in for showers, offered generators and taken their electronic devices away to charge.

Couple standing in front of motorhome with smashed windscreen
Bianca and Paul won’t forget their Auchterarder holiday in a hurry. Image: DC Thomson

It hasn’t all been one-way traffic though.

The couple have tried to pay it back when they can, carrying an elderly lady’s shopping home for her the other day when they saw her struggling up the road with carrier bags.

Monday brought some progress and they are hopeful they might get a hire car and a tow truck to take the motorhome at least half of the way to Cheshire on Tuesday.

It’s not the holiday they’d hoped for, but it hasn’t put them off Scotland

“We’d love to come back to Auchterarder,” said Paul.

“We won’t forget the kindness we’ve been shown.”

More from News

Alyth's Jane and Ewan Fleming.
'Life-changing' surgery sought for Alyth war hero who has had Parkinson's for a decade
The military aircraft at Dundee Airport.
VIDEO: Chinook helicopter takes off from Dundee Airport as military exercise begins
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses
3
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'There won't be an M&S next week'
Christopher Sloan
Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime
Dog Minnie, from Arbroath, was saved by Safebase volunteers in Stirling.
EXCLUSIVE: Saving a dog's life all in a day's work for Stirling volunteer first-aiders
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
11
Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.
2 people taken to hospital after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road
Martin Shaw in suit and tie
New Perth High School WILL have separate boys and girls toilets
The football parking zone could be expanded to more streets. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillors back proposals to extend controversial Dundee football parking zone
3

Conversation