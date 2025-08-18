Driver caught doing 132mph on Perthshire stretch of A9

A 25-year-old man has been reported after he was caught doing 132mph on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

The motorist exceeded the 70mph speed limit near Dalnaspidal, between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie.

Police officers from the Perth road policing unit were conducting speed checks in the area at around 10.20am on Sunday when they detected the speeding vehicle.

Police Scotland confirmed the man had been reported to the procurator fiscal.

It comes as campaigners continue to urge the Scottish Government to dual the length of the A9 between Perth and Inverness to help prevent collisions and reduce dangerous driving.

A project to upgrade this 111-mile stretch of the A9 is now not expected to be completed until at least 2035, with only around 35% of it currently dual carriageway.

Figures reported by The Press & Journal in July revealed there had been 321 collisions resulting in injuries between Perth and Inverness over the last four years.

They also showed that 28 people had lost their lives, with these including 13 fatalities in 2022-23 alone.