Driver caught doing 132mph on Perthshire stretch of A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Driver caught doing 132mph on Perthshire stretch of A9

Police recorded the driver's speed in a 70mph limit near the Highland Council boundary.

By Finn Nixon
The A9 near Dalnaspidal
The driver was caught speeding on a stetch of the A9 near Dalnaspidal.

A 25-year-old man has been reported after he was caught doing 132mph on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

The motorist exceeded the 70mph speed limit near Dalnaspidal, between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie.

Police officers from the Perth road policing unit were conducting speed checks in the area at around 10.20am on Sunday when they detected the speeding vehicle.

Police Scotland confirmed the man had been reported to the procurator fiscal.

It comes as campaigners continue to urge the Scottish Government to dual the length of the A9 between Perth and Inverness to help prevent collisions and reduce dangerous driving.

A project to upgrade this 111-mile stretch of the A9 is now not expected to be completed until at least 2035, with only around 35% of it currently dual carriageway.

Figures reported by The Press & Journal in July revealed there had been 321 collisions resulting in injuries between Perth and Inverness over the last four years.

They also showed that 28 people had lost their lives, with these including 13 fatalities in 2022-23 alone.

More from News

Alyth's Jane and Ewan Fleming.
'Life-changing' surgery sought for Alyth war hero who has had Parkinson's for a decade
The military aircraft at Dundee Airport.
VIDEO: Chinook helicopter takes off from Dundee Airport as military exercise begins
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses
3
The driver was caught speeding on a stetch of the A9 near Dalnaspidal.
Tuesday court round-up — 'There won't be an M&S next week'
Christopher Sloan
Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime
Dog Minnie, from Arbroath, was saved by Safebase volunteers in Stirling.
EXCLUSIVE: Saving a dog's life all in a day's work for Stirling volunteer first-aiders
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
11
Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.
2 people taken to hospital after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road
Martin Shaw in suit and tie
New Perth High School WILL have separate boys and girls toilets
The driver was caught speeding on a stetch of the A9 near Dalnaspidal.
Councillors back proposals to extend controversial Dundee football parking zone
3

Conversation