Newly opened Bridge of Allan street to close temporarily for repairs

Less than a month after reopening, Sunnylaw Road will be closed again.

By Alex Watson
Sunnylaw Road.
Stirling Council said the work would stabilise a damaged wall on Sunnylaw Road 'in the medium term'. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A Bridge of Allan street reopened three weeks ago after a 27-month closure will be shut once again next week.

Sunnylaw Road is due to be closed between August 25 and 29, from its junction with Abercromby Drive to its junction with Blairforkie Drive.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Planned remedial works at this location will take place over a five-day period which will require a temporary road closure to allow safe access for repairs to a section of the wall.

“There is no immediate risk to road users, however, these works are essential to protect the structural integrity of the wall and ensure its stability in the medium term.”

Sunnylaw Road will have been open for just 25 days when it is closed again next week. Image: Alasdair Tollemache

Sunnylaw Road was closed to all motor vehicles, bikes and pedestrians in April 2023, after part of a private garden wall collapsed.

This left rubble in the road and caused some damage to a house and two nearby gardens.

At the time, Stirling Council said homeowners living next to the affected section of the wall were responsible for the repair, but the local authority was allowing residents extra time to organise the work and gather the funds required.

The Courier marked the road closure’s two-year anniversary in April. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Despite frustration from Bridge of Allan locals over the next two years, Sunnylaw Road was not reopened until the end of July this year.

Earlier this month, Bridge of Allan councillor Alasdair Tollemache told The Courier that further closures would “cause dismay from many who simply cannot understand how this is still unresolved after such a long time.”

On Monday, August 18, he said: “There is frustration within the community that the road is closed again.

“However, there is an assurance that this will resolve the problem.

“I understand the stress that this situation has caused on those involved.”

