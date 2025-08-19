Angus Planning Ahead: 32k-capacity chicken shed and 80-year-old hall house conversion

A guest house above the former Bank of Scotland branch in Montrose town centre is to become a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Angus development standards committee unanimously approved Property One Group’s application for the eight-bed facility.

It sits on the corner of High Street and John Street.

The HMO will be used for contractors working locally on a government contract.

Councillors heard the use of the premises will not vary significantly from its previous role. An HMO permit was approved by Angus civic licensing committee earlier this year.

However, the approval led one local councillor to raise concerns there may be other premises operating locally without HMO consent.

Go-ahead for 32,000-capacity chicken shed

A farm near Muirhead is to expand its operations with a 32,000-bird chicken shed.

Delegated approval has been granted in respect of the free-range shed for egg-laying chickens at Kirkton of Lundie.

The shed will be built beside existing operations on the 215-acre farm.

It will have a footprint of just over 3,000 sq m and a ridge height of 7.1m.

The development also features four 8.5m feed silos.

The council’s handling report said: “The development is related to an existing agricultural business and proposes an agricultural use in a rural area.”

The permission includes conditions relating to landscaping around the shed and a manure management plan.

139-child Forfar nursery approved

Forfar is to get a new children’s nursery and after-school centre with capacity for 139 youngsters.

The venture will operate from former Forfar Mart premises on Market Street.

It will provide nursery and wrap-around care for children aged two to 16.

The mart building has been empty for a number of years.

Planning committee councillors unanimously approved the application by Keli Tots childminding business owner Keli Pirie.

There were concerns a lack of nearby parking could lead to a “melee” near the nursery.

The nursery hopes to encourage parents to walk or cycle there.

Previous plans to use the building as a base for Angus Council’s archives or an agricultural innovation centre never materialised.

Carnoustie business starter units

Carnoustie firm DJ Laing has secured permission for eight new starter units on a town business park.

The project is the latest phase of the Victoria Green development at Pitskelly on the west side of Carnoustie.

Twenty car parking spaces will be provided.

Planning officials said the new units would be capable of supporting a number of business uses.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

The company has also applied for permission to include a gym in the next stage of development at Victoria Green.

80-year-old hall to become house

A rural hall which served its local communities for more than 80 years is to be turned into a house.

Reswallie Hall lies a few miles east of Forfar, beside Murton nature reserve.

It hosted events for locals several times a year.

But in recent times the hall struggled for volunteer trustees to run it.

It has fallen into disrepair and was placed on the market.

Permission for it to be converted into a one-bedroom home was granted under delegated powers.

39 houses for Kirriemuir

A new road link in the south of Kirriemuir will be created as part of permission for 39 houses.

The homes are the next stage of Delson Contracts’ development south of Beechwood Place.

The properties will be a mix of detached and semi-detached houses, and include nine affordable homes.

However, there were a number of objections to the application, including one from Kirriemuir Community Council.

It raised traffic concerns including extra pressure on Morrison Street.

Angus development standards committee unanimously approved the application.

But the conditional approval requires a link road between Forfar Road and Glamis Road to be completed before construction begins on the new houses.

Permission for private stables near Kingennie

Approval for private stables near Kingennie Country Resort has been granted.

The stables will be built on open ground east of Kingfisher Place which has not been used for crops for some time.

The total site covers around 975 sq m. The stable building would be 14m by 6m and be used to house two horses.

It will also include a tack room, office and hay store.

There were no objections to the application, which was approved under delegated powers.

Planning officials said it was an appropriate scale for the location.

Glens generator building house

A former generator building at a one-time Angus glens activity centre is to become a house.

The roundhouse served Knockshannoch Lodge in Glenisla.

It has had a variety of uses as a youth hostel, convalescent home and outdoor activities venue.

Permission has now been granted for the generator house to be turned into a two-bedroom property.

It will have a lounge, kitchen and bedroom on the ground floor.

Another bedroom, with en suite, and a study will be created on the first floor.

