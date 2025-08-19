Angus Planning Ahead: 32k-capacity chicken shed and 80-year-old hall house conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: 32k-capacity chicken shed and 80-year-old hall house conversion

The latest Angus planning round-up includes the go-ahead for private stables at Kingennie and approval of almost 40 houses in Kirriemuir with a new local link road.

By Graham Brown
Plans to convert an old generator building in Glenisla into a house have been approved. Image: Supplied
Plans to convert an old generator building in Glenisla into a house have been approved. Image: Supplied

A guest house above the former Bank of Scotland branch in Montrose town centre is to become a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Angus development standards committee unanimously approved Property One Group’s application for the eight-bed facility.

It sits on the corner of High Street and John Street.

The first-floor HMO will operate above the former Bank of Scotland branch on Montrose High Street. Image: Google

The HMO will be used for contractors working locally on a government contract.

Councillors heard the use of the premises will not vary significantly from its previous role. An HMO permit was approved by Angus civic licensing committee earlier this year.

However, the approval led one local councillor to raise concerns there may be other premises operating locally without HMO consent.

Go-ahead for 32,000-capacity chicken shed

A farm near Muirhead is to expand its operations with a 32,000-bird chicken shed.

Delegated approval has been granted in respect of the free-range shed for egg-laying chickens at Kirkton of Lundie.

The shed will be built beside existing operations on the 215-acre farm.

Kirkton of Lundie chicken shed.
Landscaping will be put in place to screen the shed from view. Image: Supplied

It will have a footprint of just over 3,000 sq m and a ridge height of 7.1m.

The development also features four 8.5m feed silos.

The council’s handling report said: “The development is related to an existing agricultural business and proposes an agricultural use in a rural area.”

The permission includes conditions relating to landscaping around the shed and a manure management plan.

139-child Forfar nursery approved

Forfar is to get a new children’s nursery and after-school centre with capacity for 139 youngsters.

The venture will operate from former Forfar Mart premises on Market Street.

It will provide nursery and wrap-around care for children aged two to 16.

The mart building has been empty for a number of years.

Planning committee councillors unanimously approved the application by Keli Tots childminding business owner Keli Pirie.

New nursery for former Forfar Mart premises.
The new Forfar nursery will have capacity for almost 140 children. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There were concerns a lack of nearby parking could lead to a “melee” near the nursery.

The nursery hopes to encourage parents to walk or cycle there.

Previous plans to use the building as a base for Angus Council’s archives or an agricultural innovation centre never materialised.

Carnoustie business starter units

Carnoustie firm DJ Laing has secured permission for eight new starter units on a town business park.

The project is the latest phase of the Victoria Green development at Pitskelly on the west side of Carnoustie.

Twenty car parking spaces will be provided.

Planning officials said the new units would be capable of supporting a number of business uses.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

The company has also applied for permission to include a gym in the next stage of development at Victoria Green.

80-year-old hall to become house

A rural hall which served its local communities for more than 80 years is to be turned into a house.

Reswallie Hall lies a few miles east of Forfar, beside Murton nature reserve.

It hosted events for locals several times a year.

Reswallie hall near Forfar.
Reswallie Hall is to become a one-bedroom house. Image: Remax

But in recent times the hall struggled for volunteer trustees to run it.

It has fallen into disrepair and was placed on the market.

Permission for it to be converted into a one-bedroom home was granted under delegated powers.

39 houses for Kirriemuir

A new road link in the south of Kirriemuir will be created as part of permission for 39 houses.

The homes are the next stage of Delson Contracts’ development south of Beechwood Place.

The properties will be a mix of detached and semi-detached houses, and include nine affordable homes.

Housing at Logie View in Kirriemuir.
The Kirriemuir housing will be built on open land at Logie View. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

However, there were a number of objections to the application, including one from Kirriemuir Community Council.

It raised traffic concerns including extra pressure on Morrison Street.

Angus development standards committee unanimously approved the application.

But the conditional approval requires a link road between Forfar Road and Glamis Road to be completed before construction begins on the new houses.

Permission for private stables near Kingennie

Approval for private stables near Kingennie Country Resort has been granted.

The stables will be built on open ground east of Kingfisher Place which has not been used for crops for some time.

The total site covers around 975 sq m. The stable building would be 14m by 6m and be used to house two horses.

It will also include a tack room, office and hay store.

There were no objections to the application, which was approved under delegated powers.

Planning officials said it was an appropriate scale for the location.

Glens generator building house

A former generator building at a one-time Angus glens activity centre is to become a house.

The roundhouse served Knockshannoch Lodge in Glenisla.

It has had a variety of uses as a youth hostel, convalescent home and outdoor activities venue.

Knockshannoch generator house in Glenisla.
Knockshannoch generator house is to be turned into a characterful two-bedroom house. Image: Supplied

Permission has now been granted for the generator house to be turned into a two-bedroom property.

It will have a lounge, kitchen and bedroom on the ground floor.

Another bedroom, with en suite, and a study will be created on the first floor.

