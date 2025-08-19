Drone footage reveals dramatic effect of scorching summer on Glendevon Reservoir

The scorching summer is having a dramatic effect on Glendevon Reservoir, which supplies thousands of Fife homes.

And stunning pictures have revealed normally-submerged farm buildings and bridges are now sitting above the water line.

The buildings were hidden in 1955 when the River Devon was dammed to form Upper Glendevon Reservoir.

It normally holds more than a billion gallons of water, serving most of the households in Dunfermline and west Fife.

However, a dry winter followed by a mild spring and weeks of summer sunshine means the water level has dropped significantly.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the low water level at Upper Glendevon Reservoir.

As well as an old farmhouse, shepherds’ huts and a warehouse are visible.

Scottish Water says it is monitoring the situation.

But while resources are lower than normal, there is no cause for alarm.

Reservoir water level lower than average

A Scottish Water spokesperson told The Courier the water level at Upper Glendevon Reservoir is currently at 69%.

It is one of five reservoirs that work collectively to feed the Fife supply.

The spokesperson said: “In Fife, we move water around using Glenfarg and Lomond Hills supplies.

“And we supplement Glenfarg with water from the River Earn.”

If required, water can also be brought into the area from the west.

He added: “Across Scotland, reservoir levels are at 76%, which is up 1% from last week.

“They are usually at 82% at this time of year so they are 6% below average.”

Plea to use water efficiently

However, in the east of Scotland, reservoir levels are at 59%, 22% below average.

At Backwater reservoir, which along with the loch of Lintrathen, supplies customers in much of Tayside, levels are at about 51%.

Despite the assurance, Scottish Water says it would help if customers use water as efficiently as they can.

This is to help now, as well as in the longer-term.

Suggestions include using a watering can instead of a hose in the garden, not using sprinklers and taking shorter showers.