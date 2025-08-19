Drone footage reveals dramatic effect of scorching summer on Glendevon Reservoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drone footage reveals dramatic effect of scorching summer on Glendevon Reservoir

The reservoir normally holds a billion gallons of water, serving households in Dunfermline and west Fife.

By Claire Warrender

The scorching summer is having a dramatic effect on Glendevon Reservoir, which supplies thousands of Fife homes.

And stunning pictures have revealed normally-submerged farm buildings and bridges are now sitting above the water line.

The buildings were hidden in 1955 when the River Devon was dammed to form Upper Glendevon Reservoir.

Upper Glendevon reservoir
Upper Glendevon Reservoir and the dam. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It normally holds more than a billion gallons of water, serving most of the households in Dunfermline and west Fife.

However, a dry winter followed by a mild spring and weeks of summer sunshine means the water level has dropped significantly.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the low water level at Upper Glendevon Reservoir.

Low water levels reveal old buildings at Upper Glendevon Reservoir
Low water level reveal normally-hidden old buildings at Glendevon Reservoir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As well as an old farmhouse, shepherds’ huts and a warehouse are visible.

Scottish Water says it is monitoring the situation.

But while resources are lower than normal, there is no cause for alarm.

Reservoir water level lower than average

A Scottish Water spokesperson told The Courier the water level at Upper Glendevon Reservoir is currently at 69%.

It is one of five reservoirs that work collectively to feed the Fife supply.

The spokesperson said: “In Fife, we move water around using Glenfarg and Lomond Hills supplies.

“And we supplement Glenfarg with water from the River Earn.”

Buildings can be seen at Upper Glendevon Reservoir
Ruined buildings on show at Glendevon reservoir due to the low water level. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dry earth normally hidden by the reservoir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

If required, water can also be brought into the area from the west.

He added: “Across Scotland, reservoir levels are at 76%, which is up 1% from last week.

“They are usually at 82% at this time of year so they are 6% below average.”

Plea to use water efficiently

However, in the east of Scotland, reservoir levels are at 59%, 22% below average.

At Backwater reservoir, which along with the loch of Lintrathen, supplies customers in much of Tayside, levels are at about 51%.

Despite the assurance, Scottish Water says it would help if customers use water as efficiently as they can.

This is to help now, as well as in the longer-term.

Suggestions include using a watering can instead of a hose in the garden, not using sprinklers and taking shorter showers.

Glendevon Reservoir from the air
Upper Glendevon Reservoir from the air. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The reservoir normally holds 1,066 million gallons of water
The reservoir normally holds 1,066 million gallons of water Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Upper Glendevon Reservoir
Dusty earth instead of sparkling water. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation