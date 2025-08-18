Man, 22, dies and second man fighting for his life after crash on Fife and Kinross-shire border

A 22-year-old man has died and a second man is fighting for his life after a crash on the Fife and Kinross-shire border.

The collision, involving a black Seat Leon, happened shortly before 11pm on Sunday on the B996 road between Kelty and Kinross, near Blairadam.

Emergency services, including four ambulances and a trauma team, attended the scene.

The road was closed until 10.30am on Monday.

A 22-year-old male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with life-threatening injuries, while a 20-year-old male passenger was also hospitalised with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.51pm on Sunday to attend a road traffic collision on the B996 in Kelty.

Four ambulances called to B996 crash near Kelty

“We dispatched four ambulances, our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland has issued an appeal to the public for information.

Sergeant David Farr said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what happened, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”