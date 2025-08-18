Man, 22, dies and second man fighting for his life after crash on Fife and Kinross-shire border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 22, dies and second man fighting for his life after crash on Fife and Kinross-shire border

A third man also suffered serious injuries in the crash on the B996 near Kelty.

By Lucy Scarlett & Isla Glen
The crash occurred on the B996 near Kelty.
The fatal crash took place on the B996 near Blairadam, north of Kelty. Image: Google Street View

A 22-year-old man has died and a second man is fighting for his life after a crash on the Fife and Kinross-shire border.

The collision, involving a black Seat Leon, happened shortly before 11pm on Sunday on the B996 road between Kelty and Kinross, near Blairadam.

Emergency services, including four ambulances and a trauma team, attended the scene.

The road was closed until 10.30am on Monday.

A 22-year-old male passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with life-threatening injuries, while a 20-year-old male passenger was also hospitalised with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.51pm on Sunday to attend a road traffic collision on the B996 in Kelty.

Four ambulances called to B996 crash near Kelty

“We dispatched four ambulances, our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland has issued an appeal to the public for information.

Sergeant David Farr said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what happened, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”

