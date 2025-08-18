A9 near Dunkeld clear after crash

A section of the A9 near Dunkeld has cleared after a crash blocked both sides of the road.

Traffic Scotland said the incident took place just after 1pm on Monday.

A post on X said the road was partially blocked in both directions due to the collision.

Drivers were warned that traffic was slow in the area and were advised to take care when approaching the road.

At around 2.15pm, Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had cleared, with traffic easing in both directions.

It has not been confirmed how many vehicles were involved in the incident and if there were any injuries.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.