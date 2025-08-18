2 women die within hours of each other at Dundee homeless shelter

Two women have died within hours of each other at the Lily Walker Centre in Dundee.

Police were called to the homeless shelter on Ann Street after a death late on Saturday night and again on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the scene at 11.55pm on Saturday. A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Officers then returned at 10.35am on Sunday after the death of a 53-year-old woman.

At least two police units and a paramedic crew attended after the second incident.

Police confirmed both deaths are being treated as “unexplained” but are not believed to be suspicious.

Police called to Lily Walker Centre

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 11.55pm on Saturday August 16, police received a report of an unresponsive woman at a property in Ann Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Her family has been notified.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

She added: “Around 10.35am on Sunday, police received a report of an unresponsive woman at a property on Ann Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the woman (aged 53) was pronounced dead.

“Her family has been notified.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

2 deaths in 11 hours at Dundee homeless unit

Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to Ann Street on both occasions.

A spokesman said: “On Sunday August 17, we attended two incidents at a location on Ann Street in Dundee, the first at 12.05am and the second at 10.39am.”

The Lily Walker Centre is run by Dundee City Council.

A council spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment while a police investigation is under way.”