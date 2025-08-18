News Man, 47, charged as £262k of cannabis found in Dundee west end raid The drugs were discovered at an address on Blackness Road. By Andrew Robson August 18 2025, 3:50pm August 18 2025, 3:50pm Share Man, 47, charged as £262k of cannabis found in Dundee west end raid Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5312417/man-charged-cannabis-dundee-west-end-raid/ Copy Link 0 comment Blackness Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A 47-year-old man has been charged after a cannabis raid in the west end of Dundee. Police executed a warrant in Blackness Road at around 8.35am on Monday. Officers found a cannabis cultivation with a street value of around £262,500. A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Detective Sergeant David Feeney said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling violence and drug dealing in our communities. “With the help and support of the public, we will continue to target anyone involved in organised criminal activity. “Anyone with concerns about this kind of crime, or who has information about those involved, should contact us via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers.”
