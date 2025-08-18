Man, 47, charged as £262k of cannabis found in Dundee west end raid

A 47-year-old man has been charged after a cannabis raid in the west end of Dundee.

Police executed a warrant in Blackness Road at around 8.35am on Monday.

Officers found a cannabis cultivation with a street value of around £262,500.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant David Feeney said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling violence and drug dealing in our communities.

“With the help and support of the public, we will continue to target anyone involved in organised criminal activity.

“Anyone with concerns about this kind of crime, or who has information about those involved, should contact us via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers.”