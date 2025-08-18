Man, 47, charged as £262k of cannabis found in Dundee west end raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 47, charged as £262k of cannabis found in Dundee west end raid

The drugs were discovered at an address on Blackness Road.

By Andrew Robson
Blackness Road in West End Dundee
Blackness Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A 47-year-old man has been charged after a cannabis raid in the west end of Dundee.

Police executed a warrant in Blackness Road at around 8.35am on Monday.

Officers found a cannabis cultivation with a street value of around £262,500.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant David Feeney said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling violence and drug dealing in our communities.

“With the help and support of the public, we will continue to target anyone involved in organised criminal activity.

“Anyone with concerns about this kind of crime, or who has information about those involved, should contact us via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

More from News

Alyth's Jane and Ewan Fleming.
'Life-changing' surgery sought for Alyth war hero who has had Parkinson's for a decade
The military aircraft at Dundee Airport.
VIDEO: Chinook helicopter takes off from Dundee Airport as military exercise begins
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses
3
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'There won't be an M&S next week'
Christopher Sloan
Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime
Dog Minnie, from Arbroath, was saved by Safebase volunteers in Stirling.
EXCLUSIVE: Saving a dog's life all in a day's work for Stirling volunteer first-aiders
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
11
Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.
2 people taken to hospital after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road
Martin Shaw in suit and tie
New Perth High School WILL have separate boys and girls toilets
The football parking zone could be expanded to more streets. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillors back proposals to extend controversial Dundee football parking zone
3

Conversation