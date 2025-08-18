REVEALED: Why distinctive ‘zebra’ ship has been sailing along Firth of Forth

The arrival of a distinctive ‘zebra-striped’ ship in the Firth of Forth turned heads in Fife on Monday.

The vessel in question was the Dutch-flagged Sans Vitesse – an accommodation ship notable for its black and white striped paintwork.

It sailed up the Firth of Forth towards the iconic three bridges shortly after 10am before being assisted by two tug boats along the final stretch into Rosyth dockyard.

Royal Navy sailors are to be housed on the 100-room barge while repairs to the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier continue.

It’s understood the temporary accommodation will become the home for many of the ship’s company.

The Royal Navy confirmed it will be the temporary living quarters for the ‘duty watch’ – fire crews and emergency personnel required to be stationed within two minutes of the carrier when it is sat in dry dock.

Sans Vitesse providing temporary homes on Forth for Royal Navy personnel

However, it was the distinctive geometric-patterned camouflage that caught the public’s attention.

One onooker described the vessel as “zebra-striped” and “very odd”.

She added: “I’ve lived in Dalgety Bay for over 50 years and seen every type of ship imaginable.

“But it’s certainly the first time I’ve seen anything zebra-striped.

“It was very odd indeed and I could not take my eyes off it.”

The markings are referred to as ‘dazzle camouflage,’ primarily used by ships during the First World War.

The ship is unlike other conventional forms of camouflage, which are designed to hide or obscure.

The aim of Dazzle, with its distinct black and white stripes, is not to hide but to confuse.

The complex geometric patterns make it difficult to estimate a target’s range, speed and heading.

However, the black and white paintwork on the Sans Vitress is thought to be simply cosmetic rather than functional.