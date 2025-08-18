REVEALED: Why distinctive ‘zebra’ ship has been sailing along Firth of Forth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: Why distinctive ‘zebra’ ship has been sailing along Firth of Forth

The Dutch registered Sans Vitesse arrived in the Firth of Forth on Monday.

By Neil Henderson
'Zebra striped' Sans Vitesse sails under the Forth Bridge.
'Zebra striped' Sans Vitesse sails under the Forth Bridge. Image: Brian Donovan

The arrival of a distinctive ‘zebra-striped’ ship in the Firth of Forth turned heads in Fife on Monday.

The vessel in question was the Dutch-flagged Sans Vitesse – an accommodation ship notable for its black and white striped paintwork.

It sailed up the Firth of Forth towards the iconic three bridges shortly after 10am before being assisted by two tug boats along the final stretch into Rosyth dockyard.

Royal Navy sailors are to be housed on the 100-room barge while repairs to the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier continue.

The 100-room barge - Sans Vitesse.
The 100-room barge – Sans Vitesse. Image: Brian Donovan
The Sans Vitesse sails under the Forth Road Bridge.
The Sans Vitesse sails under the Forth Road Bridge. Image: Brian Donovan

It’s understood the temporary accommodation will become the home for many of the ship’s company.

The Royal Navy confirmed it will be the temporary living quarters for the ‘duty watch’ – fire crews and emergency personnel required to be stationed within two minutes of the carrier when it is sat in dry dock.

Sans Vitesse providing temporary homes on Forth for Royal Navy personnel

However, it was the distinctive geometric-patterned camouflage that caught the public’s attention.

One onooker described the vessel as “zebra-striped” and “very odd”.

She added: “I’ve lived in Dalgety Bay for over 50 years and seen every type of ship imaginable.

“But it’s certainly the first time I’ve seen anything zebra-striped.

The Sans Vitesse arrives alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth at Rosyth.
The Sans Vitesse arrives alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth at Rosyth. Image: Brian Donovan
A close up of the vessel's distinctive paintwork.
A close-up of the vessel’s distinctive paintwork. Image: Brian Donovan

“It was very odd indeed and I could not take my eyes off it.”

The markings are referred to as ‘dazzle camouflage,’ primarily used by ships during the First World War.

The ship is unlike other conventional forms of camouflage, which are designed to hide or obscure.

The aim of Dazzle, with its distinct black and white stripes, is not to hide but to confuse.

The complex geometric patterns make it difficult to estimate a target’s range, speed and heading.

However, the black and white paintwork on the Sans Vitress is thought to be simply cosmetic rather than functional.

