Car fire after 3-vehicle crash closes A90 between Perth and Dundee

The A90 between Perth and Dundee was shut after a three-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Glendoick at 3.18pm, and the road was closed after one of the vehicles involved caught fire.

Emergency services, including three ambulances were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway.

According to Traffic Scotland, the road reopened at 6.15pm.

It’s understood there are no serious injuries.

Crews extinguish vehicle fire after A90 crash

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from Police Scotland at 3.18pm reporting a three-vehicle crash on the A90 at Glendoick.

“Three appliances were called to the scene, and crews extinguished a vehicle fire.

“The incident was left the the hands of Police Scotland and we left the scene at 4.45pm.”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Monday police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A90, just after Glendoick, heading towards Dundee.

“Police, SFRS and SAS are all in attendance.”