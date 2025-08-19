Permission granted for 93 seasonal worker caravans at Carnoustie farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Permission granted for 93 seasonal worker caravans at Carnoustie farm

The Auchrennie development also includes new recreational cabins for the large workforce at the well-established site near Muirdrum.

By Graham Brown
Auchrennie Farm sits north of Muirdrum village. Image: Google
A green light has been given for almost 100 caravans to house seasonal workers on a farm near Carnoustie.

The caravans are already in place at Auchrennie, near the village of Muirdrum.

Most have been sited there for some time under a previous planning approval granted by Angus Council.

But it expired in 2020, so the farm was required to lodge a retrospective application.

It includes new facilities and car parking on the site.

The caravans are located around 400 metres west of the main Auchrennie farm buildings.

The site is split into two areas beside farm fields and Heugh Head Den.

Seasonal worker caravans at Carnoustie Farm.
The layout of seasonal worker accommodation at Auchrennie Farm, near Carnoustie. Image: @rchitects Scotland

Council planning officers said the site was previously granted permission with a limit of 85 caravans.

It included laundry units, drying and refuse areas, a recreational unit and reed bed drainage systems.

The farm is a major soft fruit producer, along with other crops including potatoes and grain.

Retrospective application for Carnoustie caravans

The council handling report said: “The applicant is seeking permission for the siting of 93 temporary caravans for occupation by seasonal workers during the period January 1 to November 30.

“The submitted information indicates laundry cabins and shower blocks would be provided for the occupants.

“This is a retrospective application as the caravans are already in situ.

“Previous permissions on the site were for a temporary period of five years and expired in 2020.

“Therefore, the application is retrospective rather than a renewal of an extant consent.”

It added: “The application also seeks the formation of an additional car parking area and siting of two additional recreational buildings.

“There are eight more residential caravans on the site than previously permitted.”

There were no objections to the application.

The council said: “It is recognised that the employment of seasonal workers is vital to the success of agricultural operators in the locality.

“The proposal involves the continuation of use of a long-established seasonal workers accommodation site and assessment of alternative sites/buildings available to the applicant is not necessary.”

Approval was granted under delegated powers for a five-year period.

