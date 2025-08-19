Permission granted for 93 seasonal worker caravans at Carnoustie farm

A green light has been given for almost 100 caravans to house seasonal workers on a farm near Carnoustie.

The caravans are already in place at Auchrennie, near the village of Muirdrum.

Most have been sited there for some time under a previous planning approval granted by Angus Council.

But it expired in 2020, so the farm was required to lodge a retrospective application.

It includes new facilities and car parking on the site.

The caravans are located around 400 metres west of the main Auchrennie farm buildings.

The site is split into two areas beside farm fields and Heugh Head Den.

Council planning officers said the site was previously granted permission with a limit of 85 caravans.

It included laundry units, drying and refuse areas, a recreational unit and reed bed drainage systems.

The farm is a major soft fruit producer, along with other crops including potatoes and grain.

Retrospective application for Carnoustie caravans

The council handling report said: “The applicant is seeking permission for the siting of 93 temporary caravans for occupation by seasonal workers during the period January 1 to November 30.

“The submitted information indicates laundry cabins and shower blocks would be provided for the occupants.

“This is a retrospective application as the caravans are already in situ.

“Previous permissions on the site were for a temporary period of five years and expired in 2020.

“Therefore, the application is retrospective rather than a renewal of an extant consent.”

It added: “The application also seeks the formation of an additional car parking area and siting of two additional recreational buildings.

“There are eight more residential caravans on the site than previously permitted.”

There were no objections to the application.

The council said: “It is recognised that the employment of seasonal workers is vital to the success of agricultural operators in the locality.

“The proposal involves the continuation of use of a long-established seasonal workers accommodation site and assessment of alternative sites/buildings available to the applicant is not necessary.”

Approval was granted under delegated powers for a five-year period.