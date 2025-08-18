53-mile diversion for drivers during A9 roadworks near Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
53-mile diversion for drivers during A9 roadworks near Dunblane

The northbound carriageway will close overnight next week.

By Andrew Robson
The A9 near Dunblane.
Northbound traffic will be diverted via Doune, Crieff and Gleneagles. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are set to face a 53-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on the A9 north of Dunblane.

Amey is carrying out road safety improvements on the northbound carriageway of the A9 between Kinbuck to Greenloaning next week.

The road will be shut between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Monday (August 25) to Wednesday (August 27).

A 53-mile diversion has been put in place for northbound traffic.

A9 roadworks near Dunblane diversion map
The diversion. Image: Google Maps

The diversion is below:

  • Exit A9 northbound at Stockbridge to Doune via the A820.
  • Turn onto the A84 towards Lochearnhead
  • Turn right onto the A85 eastbound for Crieff.
  • Continue on the A85, then turn onto the A823 to Gleneagles.
  • Re-join the A9 northbound at Gleneagles.

According to Google Maps, the journey time will be around one hour and 20 minutes.

The £45,000 project, carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, includes re-lining and stud renewals.

It should benefit more than 29,450 daily road users.

