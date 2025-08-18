53-mile diversion for drivers during A9 roadworks near Dunblane

Drivers are set to face a 53-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on the A9 north of Dunblane.

Amey is carrying out road safety improvements on the northbound carriageway of the A9 between Kinbuck to Greenloaning next week.

The road will be shut between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Monday (August 25) to Wednesday (August 27).

A 53-mile diversion has been put in place for northbound traffic.

The diversion is below:

Exit A9 northbound at Stockbridge to Doune via the A820.

Turn onto the A84 towards Lochearnhead

Turn right onto the A85 eastbound for Crieff.

Continue on the A85, then turn onto the A823 to Gleneagles.

Re-join the A9 northbound at Gleneagles.

According to Google Maps, the journey time will be around one hour and 20 minutes.

The £45,000 project, carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, includes re-lining and stud renewals.

It should benefit more than 29,450 daily road users.