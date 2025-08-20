Angus carer wins £2.5k after bosses spoke Polish during meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus carer wins £2.5k after bosses spoke Polish during meeting

A tribunal found Sam Kellington-Crawford felt "intimidated and humiliated" when she could not understand what was being said.

Angus carer Sam Kellington-Crawford who won race discrimination employment tribunal
Former carer Sam Kellington-Crawford.
By Andrew Robson

An Angus carer who was left feeling “intimidated and humiliated” after her bosses spoke Polish among themselves at a meeting has won a £2,500 payout.

Sam Kellington-Crawford was awarded compensation after taking her former employer, Newlands Care Angus, to an employment tribunal.

Employment judge Brian Campbell ruled the care firm was liable to pay for injury to feelings after claims of direct race discrimination and harassment.

It followed a disciplinary meeting in December 2022, where Sam’s Polish bosses spoke in their native language, leaving the 57-year-old, originally from England, feeling “intimidated and humiliated”.

Speaking to The Courier, Sam – who brought multiple claims against the company – described the process of going to an employment tribunal as “hell”.

Angus care firm employment tribunal was ‘hell’

Claims against the company included age discrimination, sex discrimination, harassment, victimisation, unfair dismissal, and unlawful deduction of wages.

Most of these claims were dismissed following the tribunal, which took place over eight days in total, but part of the action succeeded.

In addition to the larger payout, Sam – who was born in England – was also awarded £16.97 for the unlawful deduction of wages.

Speaking after the judgment, Sam told The Courier: “I’m glad the tribunal recognised how poorly I was being treated.

Newlands Care Angus head office in Forfar.
Newlands Care Angus head office in Forfar. Image: Google Street View

“The last eight weeks of my employment with Newlands were horrible, and it had a real impact on my health at the time.

“But overall, I’m disappointed with the outcome, as I’d have preferred to have won in the public interest.”

The 57-year-old represented herself at the tribunal.

She added: “There was a range of evidence I brought to the table that I just felt I couldn’t properly execute – I’m not afraid to say I was out of my depth.

“So while I did get compensation from the company, I’d have preferred if the tribunal ruled in favour elsewhere.

“However, (the employment tribunal process) was like hell. I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody; the whole process was exhausting.”

Angus carer wins race discrimination tribunal

Sam attended a “support supervision meeting” with colleagues Gosia Berent (care manager), Ewelina Masiak (managing director), and Sylwia Natzel (manager/care co-ordinator) on December 14 2022.

During this meeting, Ms Masiak and Ms Natzel spoke in Polish, their native language, at various points.

The tribunal heard this caused Sam to feel like she was being discussed and criticised without knowing what was being said.

The tribunal found that those speaking Polish at the meeting did not intend to harass Sam, but it did have that effect.

Judge Campbell ruled: “She was outnumbered and the only one who could not understand anything being said in Polish.

The tribunal awarded Sam Kellington-Crawford £2,500.
The tribunal awarded Sam £2,500

“Given the importance of the meeting and the sensitivity of the matters under discussion, it was reasonable that she felt intimidated and humiliated.”

Newlands Care Angus had about 45 employees at the time of the tribunal, the majority of whom were Polish.

At the tribunal, Sam also made several claims about company failures concerning the safety and care of service users.

She alleged that a service user had been given a meal containing out-of-date eggs, and highlighted an instance where there had allegedly been a mix-up over someone’s medicine.

The tribunal ruled there was evidence that Newlands, based in Forfar, had taken on board the issues raised by Sam while she was employed.

The company circulated a message to all employees to check carefully the use-by dates on food prepared.

Care firm had ‘no issue’ with claimant’s race

Approached for comment by The Courier, Ms Masiak, the Newlands managing director, said: “While we were disappointed by the decision, we respect the tribunal’s function in resolving employment disputes.

“We have not sought to challenge it, even though we disputed that we had discriminated against Samantha because of her race.

“The fact that she is English was always clear to us from the time that we took her on, and then promoted her to a senior care position.

“We had no issue with Samantha’s age or race, or that she had raised issues regarding our systems, which we took on board and made changes.”

Care boss accuses worker of having ‘poor relations with staff’

Ms Masiak claimed it is natural for management teams to “occasionally” speak to each other in their native language and that it was not meant to “offend or discriminate in any way”.

The Newlands boss also said Sam had only been with the company for a relatively short time ahead of the incident, and was still in her probationary period.

She added: “(Sam) was not, in our view, suitable for the senior role we had promoted her to, because of her poor relations with staff, and a particularly upsetting comment she had made to members of our staff.

“Hence, we decided to end her employment as she had not met our required standards of performance or conduct during her probationary period.”

Sam admitted to The Courier that she had told a colleague she was not “glad to see her back” after they returned to work, but “categorically denies” that it was malicious.

Conversation