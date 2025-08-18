Driver fined after two-vehicle crash on A85 in Stirlingshire

The A85 in Stirlingshire was closed after a two-vehicle crash near Lochearnhead.

Emergency services were called to the scene north of the village just before 6.30pm on Monday.

The road was closed for over an hour before reopening under police management at 8.38pm.

According to Traffic Scotland, it fully reopened at 9.10pm.

Police fined one driver following the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to the incident at 6.21pm on Monday.

Two crews, from Killin and Callander, attended and left the scene at 7.05pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Monday we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A85 at Lochearnhead.

“One driver was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.”