Dundee Planning Ahead: Battery storage plant refusal and Lochee boxing club expansion

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Plans to expand the Lochee Boys and Girls Boxing Club have been approved. Image: LJRH Chartered Architects/DC Thomson.
Controversial plans to build a battery storage plant near the Dighty Burn in Dundee have been refused by councillors.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year year seeking permission to build a 50 MW battery plant on land south of Pitkerro Road.

The application detailed the development would consist of battery storage infrastructure, new access tracks, acoustic fencing with access gates, and CCTV.

It was designed to provide services to support the National Grid Transmission system during times of stress.

The battery plant was planned for land south of Pitkerro Road. Image: Friends of Linlathen and Mid Craigie.

Vital Energi Ltd – described in the planning application as one of the UK’s most
established providers of sustainable energy – were behind the plans.

However, the application attracted a wave of opposition.

A petition was launched urging the council to refuse the plans, which attracted more than 550 signatures.

Among the concerns raised was the proximity of the proposed plant to Greenfield Academy.

The proposed layout of the battery storage plant. Image: Vital Energi Ltd.

Campaigners were also worried about chosen location’s history of flooding.

The application was considered by Dundee City Council’s planning committee during their August meeting.

A report drafted by planning officers ahead of the meeting had recommended they refuse it.

The committee agreed with the recommendation and unanimously rejected the application.

High Street mural

Meanwhile, plans have been unveiled for a mural on Lochee High Street.

An application has been lodged seeking permission to paint the mural on the gable wall end at 50 – 52 High Street.

The Lochee residents and tenants group are behind the plans.

How the mural could look. Image: Michael Corr.

An artist’s impression of the proposed mural shows that it will be a brightly coloured butterfly painted on a green backdrop.

It will be painted by Michael Corr, an Alloa-based artist who has painted various other murals throughout Scotland.

Lochee Boys and Girls Boxing Club

Plans to expand the facilities at Lochee Boys and Girls Boxing Club have been given the green light.

An application was lodged with with the local authority in April seeking permission to carry out internal alterations and extend the current facility.

The supporting statement detailed there has been a significant increase in young people taking an interest in boxing over the past decade.

How the interior could look. Image: LJRH Chartered Architects.

Lochee Boys and Girls Club, on Loons Road, offers structured training programs, experienced coaching, and a supportive community for young boxers.

The proposed extension is “essential” to accommodate the growing number of young people interested in boxing and other sports.

The current facilities are at capacity and limit opportunities for training
and development.

The current facilities of the boxing club are at capacity. Image: LJRH Chartered Architects.

Beyond boxing, the extension will allow the club to diversify its offerings and support local organisations.

The additional space will serve as a flexible, multi-purpose area for community groups,
schools, and sporting organisations.

Councillors agreed to grant planning permission at a committee meeting held last week.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Battery storage plant 

Lochee mural 

Lochee Boys and Girls Boxing Club

