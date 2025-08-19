Councillors back proposals to extend controversial Dundee football parking zone

Proposals to extend the controversial Dundee football parking zone have taken a step forward as councillors give their backing to the plans.

Councillor Ken Lynn brought forward a motion proposing to extend the scheme at a Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Committee on Monday.

Under the proposals, the rules would cover Strathmore Street, Tannadice Street, Clepington Street, and Wolseley Street, to the south-east of Tannadice and Dens Park.

A statutory consultation will now be carried out, the results of which will be brought back to a future committee for a final decision.

The cost of extending the zone signage is estimated to be £10,000 and would be funded from the Dundee City Council on-street parking account.

Councillor Lynn said the changes will better support residents of the area who say that the exclusion of their streets from the scheme is unfair.

Speaking during the meeting, he said: “With my constituents living so close to the (football) grounds, I strongly believe it’s in the interest of fairness that their streets are also included in the zone.”

What is the Dundee football parking zone?

The rules were brought in two years ago, with residents given permits allowing them to park outside their homes during Dundee and Dundee United matches.

Anyone who parks there without a permit can get a £100 fine.

A total of 170 drivers have been fined during the last two games – 102 during United’s game with Hearts at the weekend and 68 when Dundee played Hibs the previous week.

However, during Monday’s meeting not all councillors were in agreement over the proposals.

Conservative councillor Derek Scott pushed for a deferral to allow for council officers to assess the proposed streets and bring back a report outlining whether they believe an extension of the zone is needed.

He said: “To my mind there is something missing in this and that is a report from the officers that have done an assessment of a request for a traffic order to be raised and the impact that might be, and using their best judgment as to whether or not they think one is needed.”

However, Councillor Scott failed to get the support of fellow committee members and the motion was passed.