Dundee company plans HQ move to new site beside A90 in Angus

A leading Dundee fit-out firm is lining up a new HQ move beside the A90 dual carriageway in Angus.

Primero Contracts has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for a greenfield site just south of Tealing.

Since 2002, the headquarters of the family-run business have been at West Pitkerro in Dundee.

But it wants to relocate to the land at Dunvrackie to create a “visually distinctive” base alongside the southbound dual carriageway.

The development would involve the creation of two buildings. The Bothy and Byre would be linked by a fully glazed reception spine.

The Bothy will accommodate the office, reception, meeting rooms, and staff facilities.

And the Byre will house the workshop and bulk storage, with rear access to the service yard.

Offices would be alongside southbound A90

“The proposal seeks to create a functional and visually distinctive development that supports economic activity, respects its rural edge setting, and contributes positively to the local character,” says the firm’s planning submission.

Architects Wilson Paul add: “The site is located on a currently undeveloped greenfield site at Smiddy Croft, Dunvrackie.

“The site is highly visible from the dual carriageway.

“This setting provides an opportunity to sensitively design a new rural office development that aligns with local policy aims for rural diversification, placemaking, and sustainable development.”

There would be no direct access to the site from the dual carriageway. If approved, the new development would take an access of an existing side road.

Primero describes itself as a leading specialist in interior fit-out work.

The firm launched in 1993 and was the subject of a management buy-out in 2019.

Angus Council will make a decision on the application in due course.

You can also keep up-to-date on the latest applications and approvals in Angus through our weekly Planning Ahead series.