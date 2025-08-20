Dundee company plans HQ move to new site beside A90 in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee company plans HQ move to new site beside A90 in Angus

Primero Contracts has submitted a planning application with Angus Council for greenfield land near Tealing.

By Graham Brown
How the A90 office project would look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
How the A90 office project would look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

A leading Dundee fit-out firm is lining up a new HQ move beside the A90 dual carriageway in Angus.

Primero Contracts has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for a greenfield site just south of Tealing.

Since 2002, the headquarters of the family-run business have been at West Pitkerro in Dundee.

But it wants to relocate to the land at Dunvrackie to create a “visually distinctive” base alongside the southbound dual carriageway.

The development would involve the creation of two buildings. The Bothy and Byre would be linked by a fully glazed reception spine.

A design impression of the proposed Primero Contracts development.
A design impression of the proposed development. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

The Bothy will accommodate the office, reception, meeting rooms, and staff facilities.

And the Byre will house the workshop and bulk storage, with rear access to the service yard.

Offices would be alongside southbound A90

“The proposal seeks to create a functional and visually distinctive development that supports economic activity, respects its rural edge setting, and contributes positively to the local character,” says the firm’s planning submission.

Architects Wilson Paul add: “The site is located on a currently undeveloped greenfield site at Smiddy Croft, Dunvrackie.

“The site is highly visible from the dual carriageway.

An impression of how the proposed Primero Contracts HQ alongside the A90 will look.
The site is adjacent to the southbound A90 dual carriageway. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

“This setting provides an opportunity to sensitively design a new rural office development that aligns with local policy aims for rural diversification, placemaking, and sustainable development.”

There would be no direct access to the site from the dual carriageway. If approved, the new development would take an access of an existing side road.

Primero describes itself as a leading specialist in interior fit-out work.

The firm launched in 1993 and was the subject of a management buy-out in 2019.

Angus Council will make a decision on the application in due course.

You can also keep up-to-date on the latest applications and approvals in Angus through our weekly Planning Ahead series.

Conversation