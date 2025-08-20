Taymouth Castle tycoons get green light to ‘rescue’ crumbling Perthshire estate landmark

Taymouth Castle chiefs have won approval for their plans to turn an A-listed ruin on the estate into a golf “comfort station”.

The building, known as the Dairy, will house a shop, set above an underground golf buggy parking area.

A bar/dining lounge and outdoor serving kitchen will also be built alongside.

It’s the latest phase in the multi-million-pound restoration of the golf course and the castle itself.

Discovery Land Company bought the dilapidated estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

The US company intends to construct up to 140 members-only homes — at prices starting at £4 million — around the historic Taymouth Castle golf course.

Golf comfort station plan will ‘rescue’ Taymouth Castle ruin

Perth and Kinross Council planners have approved the changes to the Dairy.

Papers lodged alongside the planning application said the works would rescue it from its current state of dereliction and place on the Buildings at Risk register.

It is one of four A-listed buildings on the Taymouth Castle estate.

The others are the castle itself, the Chinese Bridge, and Maxwell’s Tower.

The planning documents say the deterioration of the Dairy has worsened significantly in the last two decades.

This has been largely due to water ingress.

They say this has been “due to neglect during periods between owners”.

However, some elements of the building remain largely intact.

And the proposed conversion aims to retain and restore these wherever possible.

Built from unusual white quartz stone, with rustic tree trunks for columns, the Dairy is said to be one of the features which triggered Queen Victoria’s love for Scotland.

The monarch went on to purchase Balmoral following her visit to the Taymouth estate in 1842.

Flood risk linked to Taymouth Castle golf course works

The underground golf buggy building will include parking for up to 12 electric buggies and air-conditioned storage for golf trolleys, electric bikes and scooters, and up to 100 golf bags.

Planners say its grass-covered roof will become part of the “undulating” landscape of the golf course.

They also note that the proposed comfort station sits to the north of a man-made watercourse.

This was dug to aid drainage for the golf course about 40 years ago.

“There is some flood risk associated with this watercourse,” they say.

“But given that the comfort station will be directly associated with the operation of the golf course, the risk to patrons is considered to be minimal as it is unlikely that the golf course would be in use during a flood event.”

Estate transformation has proved contentious

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The estate has also bought the Kenmore Hotel and village shop, along with a number of other buildings in the neighbouring village.

The plans sparked controversy in 2023 with the launch of an online petition by a protest group calling itself Protect Loch Tay.

However, many locals welcome the redevelopment and Taymouth Castle chiefs have been praised for the way they’ve worked with the community to regenerate Kenmore.