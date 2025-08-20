Taymouth Castle tycoons get green light to ‘rescue’ crumbling Perthshire estate landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Castle tycoons get green light to ‘rescue’ crumbling Perthshire estate landmark

The old Dairy building on the Taymouth Castle estate is set to become a 'comfort station' with underground golf buggy parking area.

By Morag Lindsay
Artist drawing showing building with golf buggy garage built into ground below
How the Taymouth Castle Dairy might look in its new role as a golf comfort station. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

Taymouth Castle chiefs have won approval for their plans to turn an A-listed ruin on the estate into a golf “comfort station”.

The building, known as the Dairy, will house a shop, set above an underground golf buggy parking area.

A bar/dining lounge and outdoor serving kitchen will also be built alongside.

It’s the latest phase in the multi-million-pound restoration of the golf course and the castle itself.

Discovery Land Company bought the dilapidated estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

Drone image showing Taymouth Castle and golf course, with trees, mountains, Kenmore and Loch Tay in the distance.
The comfort station will become part of the golf course on the Taymouth Castle estate. Image: Taymouth Castle

The US company intends to construct up to 140 members-only homes — at prices starting at £4 million — around the historic Taymouth Castle golf course.

Golf comfort station plan will ‘rescue’ Taymouth Castle ruin

Perth and Kinross Council planners have approved the changes to the Dairy.

Papers lodged alongside the planning application said the works would rescue it from its current state of dereliction and place on the Buildings at Risk register.

It is one of four A-listed buildings on the Taymouth Castle estate.

The others are the castle itself, the Chinese Bridge, and Maxwell’s Tower.

The Dairy on the Taymouth Castle estate.
The Dairy on the Taymouth Castle estate. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

The planning documents say the deterioration of the Dairy has worsened significantly in the last two decades.

This has been largely due to water ingress.

They say this has been “due to neglect during periods between owners”.

However, some elements of the building remain largely intact.

And the proposed conversion aims to retain and restore these wherever possible.

The Dairy's crumbling and exposed walls and staircase in poor condition.
The Dairy interior is in a poor state of repair. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

Built from unusual white quartz stone, with rustic tree trunks for columns, the Dairy is said to be one of the features which triggered Queen Victoria’s love for Scotland.

The monarch went on to purchase Balmoral following her visit to the Taymouth estate in 1842.

Flood risk linked to Taymouth Castle golf course works

The underground golf buggy building will include parking for up to 12 electric buggies and air-conditioned storage for golf trolleys, electric bikes and scooters, and up to 100 golf bags.

Planners say its grass-covered roof will become part of the “undulating” landscape of the golf course.

A postcard from 1900 showing the Dairy in its heyday.
A 1900 postcard showing the Dairy in its heyday. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

They also note that the proposed comfort station sits to the north of a man-made watercourse.

This was dug to aid drainage for the golf course about 40 years ago.

“There is some flood risk associated with this watercourse,” they say.

“But given that the comfort station will be directly associated with the operation of the golf course, the risk to patrons is considered to be minimal as it is unlikely that the golf course would be in use during a flood event.”

Estate transformation has proved contentious

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

An exterior view of Taymouth Castle.
Up to 140 multi-million-pound houses will be built around the Taymouth Castle golf course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The estate has also bought the Kenmore Hotel and village shop, along with a number of other buildings in the neighbouring village.

The plans sparked controversy in 2023 with the launch of an online petition by a protest group calling itself Protect Loch Tay.

However, many locals welcome the redevelopment and Taymouth Castle chiefs have been praised for the way they’ve worked with the community to regenerate Kenmore.

Conversation