Perth & Kinross and Fife residents warned of ‘earthy, musty’ taste in tap water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth & Kinross and Fife residents warned of ‘earthy, musty’ taste in tap water

Areas including Perth, St Andrews, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes are affected.

By Ben MacDonald
Perthshire and Fife residents warned of earthy taste to water supply
Residents have been given advice on the tap water issue. Image: iStock/PA

Residents in several parts of Perth and Kinross and Fife are being warned about an “earthy, musty” taste in their tap water.

Scottish Water says it received reports of issues with the taste and smell of water on Tuesday morning.

Work is going on to try and resolve the issue.

Residents in the following areas are affected:

  • Kirkcaldy – KY2
  • Burntisland – KY3
  • Lochgelly – KY5
  • Glenrothes – KY7
  • Leven – KY8 and KY9
  • Anstruther – KY10
  • St Andrews – KY16
  • Perth – PH2
  • Kinross – KY13

Scottish Water says the taste and smell are believed to have been caused by a harmless, naturally occurring substance called 2- Methylisoborneol (MIB).

This is produced by the natural breakdown of algae and other micro-organisms in raw water sources.

It is caused when rain falls after a dry spell of weather or when soil is disturbed.

Advice for residents affected by ‘musty’ taste in tap water

Although safe to drink, Scottish Water is advising affected residents to chill the water and add ice cubes, a slice of lemon or a few drops of lemon juice to reduce the taste and smell.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out changes at our water treatment works to resolve the taste and odour for customers, but this may take some time due to the size of the water network supplying these areas.”

Meanwhile, discoloured water is also coming through taps in homes and businesses in the KY6 and KY7 areas of Glenrothes, and in Thornton (KY1).

It is believed this is being caused by a separate issue in the network following “essential maintenance”.

A spokesperson said: “If you experience brown water, we advise (you) to allow your cold water kitchen tap to run at a reduced pressure until this runs clear.

“Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so, and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold water kitchen tap.

“If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours.”

More from News

Alyth's Jane and Ewan Fleming.
'Life-changing' surgery sought for Alyth war hero who has had Parkinson's for a decade
The military aircraft at Dundee Airport.
VIDEO: Chinook helicopter takes off from Dundee Airport as military exercise begins
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses
3
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'There won't be an M&S next week'
Christopher Sloan
Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime
Dog Minnie, from Arbroath, was saved by Safebase volunteers in Stirling.
EXCLUSIVE: Saving a dog's life all in a day's work for Stirling volunteer first-aiders
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
11
Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.
2 people taken to hospital after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road
Martin Shaw in suit and tie
New Perth High School WILL have separate boys and girls toilets
The football parking zone could be expanded to more streets. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillors back proposals to extend controversial Dundee football parking zone
3

Conversation