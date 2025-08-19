Perth & Kinross and Fife residents warned of ‘earthy, musty’ taste in tap water

Residents in several parts of Perth and Kinross and Fife are being warned about an “earthy, musty” taste in their tap water.

Scottish Water says it received reports of issues with the taste and smell of water on Tuesday morning.

Work is going on to try and resolve the issue.

Residents in the following areas are affected:

Kirkcaldy – KY2

Burntisland – KY3

Lochgelly – KY5

Glenrothes – KY7

Leven – KY8 and KY9

Anstruther – KY10

St Andrews – KY16

Perth – PH2

Kinross – KY13

Scottish Water says the taste and smell are believed to have been caused by a harmless, naturally occurring substance called 2- Methylisoborneol (MIB).

This is produced by the natural breakdown of algae and other micro-organisms in raw water sources.

It is caused when rain falls after a dry spell of weather or when soil is disturbed.

Advice for residents affected by ‘musty’ taste in tap water

Although safe to drink, Scottish Water is advising affected residents to chill the water and add ice cubes, a slice of lemon or a few drops of lemon juice to reduce the taste and smell.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out changes at our water treatment works to resolve the taste and odour for customers, but this may take some time due to the size of the water network supplying these areas.”

Meanwhile, discoloured water is also coming through taps in homes and businesses in the KY6 and KY7 areas of Glenrothes, and in Thornton (KY1).

It is believed this is being caused by a separate issue in the network following “essential maintenance”.

A spokesperson said: “If you experience brown water, we advise (you) to allow your cold water kitchen tap to run at a reduced pressure until this runs clear.

“Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so, and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold water kitchen tap.

“If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours.”